 A bit of the Greek islands in the heart of historic Athens | DW Travel | DW | 17.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

A bit of the Greek islands in the heart of historic Athens

The idyllic district of Anafiotika was constructed on the northeastern side of the hill leading up to the ancient Acropolis, and its 100-odd, tile-roofed houses are as old as the modern Greek capital itself.

Griechenland - Anafiotika (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Ochoa de Olza)

"The Acropolis? It's that way." Residents of historic Anafiotika are used to giving directions to tourists, lost in the narrow, winding alleyways of this unique but little-known hillside neighbourhood in the heart of Athens. Looking as if it's lifted straight out of the Greek islands, Anafiotika's tiny white-washed houses with brightly-painted shutters and doors were designed to resemble their builders' own Aegean Sea homes.

Griechenland - Anafiotika (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Ochoa de Olza)

The tranquil neighborhood was constructed on the northeastern side of the hill leading up to the ancient Acropolis, and its 100-odd, tile-roofed houses -- known as the Anafiotika -- are as old as the modern Greek capital itself. "The Anafiotika have real historical value," says architect Panagiotis Paraskevopoulos, a resident of the nearby historic Plaka district. "Working-class architecture with Cycladic elements -- it's like a journey back in time," he said.

Griechenland - Anafiotika (picture-alliance/Xinhua/M. Lolos)

When the Bavarian prince, Otto, became Greece's king in 1832, Athens was in ruins after a decade-long war of independence against the Ottoman Empire. To restore the city to a semblance of its classical glory fit for a state capital, he invited famed stonemasons from Anafi, one of the Cyclades islands in the Aegean Sea, to work on a grand rebuilding initiative. That included his new palace, which is now the country's parliament. Looking for a place to lodge their families, the workmen decided to take matters into their own hands. With housing in short order, they built a new neighbourhood, making it reminiscent of their Cycladic houses back home, and used some of the best land available in the capital, just under the Acropolis that boasts the Parthenon and other ancient buildings.

Griechenland - Anafiotika (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Ochoa de Olza)

The move was technically illegal, but in the political upheaval that followed Otto's ouster in 1862 and the frenetic urbanisation of the capital, especially after World War II, Anafiotika was left undisturbed. And in a touch of irony, what was once illegal is now part of the Athens architectural heritage zealously safeguarded by the Greek ministry of culture.

Griechenland - Anafiotika (picture-alliance/Pacific Press/E. Di Vincenzo)

There are no street signs here. The houses are tiny, mostly 50 square metres (538 square feet) in size, girded by gardens, and are protected by strict restoration guidelines. "It's not easy living here," said Alexandra Katsourani, a 30-year resident and member of a local heritage committee. "Not only must we abide by strict regulations, but we must also stay vigilant against efforts to turn the area into Airbnb rentals," she said.

is/ks (afp)
 

Related content

Nelson Mandela 100 Jahre

Tracing Nelson Mandela's footsteps 100 years after his birth 16.07.2018

July 18 marks 100 years since the birth of Nelson Mandela, who died in 2013. Visitors can follow in his footsteps from the Soweto township to Robben Island where he was imprisoned for years.

Nationalfeiertag in Frankreich 14. Juli 2013

Vive la France! 13.07.2018

On the occasion of the French national holiday, July 14, we would like to present to you the "Grande Nation" as a travel destination. France attracts over 83 million visitors from all over the world every year.

Dresden (Bildergalerie)

Dresden's Blue Wonder gets its original blue back 13.07.2018

For 125 years Loschwitz Bridge, nicknamed the “Blue Wonder,” has been a landmark in the city on the Elbe. The venerable bridge is more than just a stop on a sightseeing trip, and is heavily traveled.

ADVERTISEMENT
04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team. 

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in. 