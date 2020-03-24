 44 suspected Boko Haram jihadis found dead in Chad prison | News | DW | 18.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

44 suspected Boko Haram jihadis found dead in Chad prison

In Chad, 44 suspected members of the jihadi group Boko Haram have been found dead following a recent arrest. Coroners have said they suspect the prisoners ingested a substance to cause heart and breathing complications.

A soldier at a checkpoint in N'Djamena (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Messara)

A soldier at a checkpoint - file photo

A group of 44 suspected members of the jihadi group Boko Haram were found dead in prison in Chad's capital city of N'Djamena on Saturday, the AFP news agency reported, citing police authorities.

The dead were among 58 suspected jihadis who were arrested during a recent operation against the Boko Haram carried out near Lake Chad, the country's chief prosecutor Yousssouf Tom said on national television. 

"Following the fighting around Lake Chad, 58 members of Boko Haram had been taken prisoner and sent to Ndjamena for the purposes of the investigation," he said.

"On Thursday morning, their jailers told us that 44 prisoners had been found dead in their cell," Tom said.

Read more: Increased terror attacks in Africa amid coronavirus pandemic

Initial signs point to mass suicide

An investigation to determine how they died is underway, the prosecutor said. Autopsies had already been conducted on four bodies. Coroners suspect the prisoners ingested a "deadly substance" that induced heart and breathing complications.

The 58 suspects were scheduled to go before a criminal court on Thursday.

The recent operation near Lake Chad was carried out between March 31 and April 8 in response to a large-scale attack on an army base near the lake that left 100 soldiers dead. At least 52 soldiers and 1,000 jihadists were killed in the counter-operation.

Many Boko Haram fighters have hideouts in the area around Lake Chad, where they also have access to the neighboring countries of Nigeria, Cameroon and Niger.

Since 2009, the jihadi group has fought to establish an Islamic state in northeast Nigeria. The fighting has resulted in some 35,000 deaths and displacement for over 2 million people in the region in recent years.

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Boko Haram kills dozens of soldiers in Chad, Nigeria

Boko Haram has launched its deadliest assault yet against troops in Chad. In a separate attack, the militant group killed at least 50 Nigerian soldiers in an ambush in eastern Borno state. (25.03.2020)  

Related content

Tschad Fahne Soldaten Kampf gegen Boko Haram Nigeria

Boko Haram kills dozens of soldiers in Chad, Nigeria 24.03.2020

Boko Haram has launched its deadliest assault yet against troops in Chad. In a separate attack, the militant group killed at least 50 Nigerian soldiers in an ambush in eastern Borno state.

Symbolbilder Niger Armee

Increased terror attacks in Africa amid coronavirus pandemic 09.04.2020

As the world focuses on the fight to curb COVID-19, Boko Haram has stepped up attacks in west Africa. Islamists affiliated to the so-called IS also claimed new territory in Mozambique. There are fears of more attacks.

Nigeria Lagos Stadtansicht

AfricaLink on Air - 25 March 2020 25.03.2020

Africa gears for COVID-19 pandemic's economic fallout +++ More than 3 billion told to stay home worldwide over coronavirus pandemic +++Boko Haram militants kill nearly 100 Chadian soldiers in attack.

Advertisement