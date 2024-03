On the evening of March 24, 1999, NATO bombs rained down on Yugoslavia. The intention was to stop Serbian oppression of Kosovo's ethnic Albanian majority. Did NATO do the right thing?

Twenty-five years ago this week, NATOattacked a sovereign European country for the first time in its 50-year history. It did so after the failure of the Rambouillet negotiations for peace in Kosovo and to prevent an escalation of the war and more deaths in the region. But was the attack legal under international law? And what did it achieve?