  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas warWorld Water Week
SportsFrance

2024 Paralympic Games open in Paris

Rosie Birchard | Gerhard Elfers
August 29, 2024

The 2024 Paralympic Games have begun in the French capital, with an opening ceremony celebrating how humans can rise above adversity. More than 4,000 disabled athletes from 168 delegations will be vying for medals in 11 days of competition.

https://p.dw.com/p/4k2ED
Skip next section Similar stories from France

Similar stories from France

Police officers evacuate France's largest squat in Paris as people carry bags and other belongings

Is everyone welcome at the Paris Olympics?

Homeless people, including refugees, are being sent out of Paris to the provinces ahead of the Summer Olympics.
SportsJune 14, 202404:23 min
Skip next section More on Sports from Europe

More on Sports from Europe

A middle aged man with a gray beard and slicked back white hair, in a blue Oxford shirt

Ahmad Mohammed: From bodyguard to fashion designer

Ahmad Mohammed made a name for himself as Germany's best-known bodyguard. He's started his own sports label.
SportsFebruary 2, 202404:31 min
Trikotnummern Sports Life

Footballers & Jersey Numbers

WHY Footballers attach so much value to those digits right below their name and how they choose them!
SportsOctober 9, 202112:31 min
Sports Life - Farm teams

Why farm teams are destroying football

Farm teams are nothing new in sport, but their prevalence in football is increasing.
SportsSeptember 18, 202112:31 min
Skip next section More on Sports from around the world

More on Sports from around the world

Women's marathon gold medalist Sifan Hassan, center of the Netherlands, stands with silver medalist Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia, and bronze medalist Hellen Obiri, right, of Kenya on the podium

Africa takes home 43 medals at Paris Olympics

Africa took home 13 gold, 13 silver and 17 bronze medals, with the final two awarded in the women's marathon on Sunday.
SportsAugust 12, 202401:28 min
Olympia 2021 Tokio | Ese Brume aus Nigeria gewinnt Bronze im Weitsprung der Frauen

Olympics: Nigeria athletes upbeat about Paris challenge

Nigerian athletes who are training in the German city of Saarbrucken are positive ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris.
SportsJuly 18, 202401:23 min
Members of Motherland Berlin SC posing for a team photo, dressed in bright yellow shirts

Berlin football club gives opportunities to African players

The Motherland Berlin SC is a new football club in Berlin that wants to give players from Africa a chance.
SportsJune 10, 202401:31 min
Show more