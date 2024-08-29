2024 Paralympic Games open in Paris

SportsFrance2024 Paralympic Games open in ParisTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSportsFranceRosie Birchard | Gerhard Elfers08/29/2024August 29, 2024The 2024 Paralympic Games have begun in the French capital, with an opening ceremony celebrating how humans can rise above adversity. More than 4,000 disabled athletes from 168 delegations will be vying for medals in 11 days of competition.https://p.dw.com/p/4k2EDAdvertisement