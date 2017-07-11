2 dead after Storm Arwen batters northern UK

Storm Arwen has battered the northern United Kingdom, leaving at least two dead, thousands stuck on freezing roads and 55,000 people without power, authorities said Saturday.

Police said one man was killed in Northern Ireland when a falling tree smashed into his car late Friday. On Saturday, police in Cumbria said a man had been killed by a falling tree.

With wind gusts of nearly 100 miles (160 kilometers) per hour, the UK meteorological service known as the Met Office triggered a rare "red warning" and cautioned people against travel and going near the coastline.

"People should stay away from the coast as waves and debris are a danger to life," the Met Office said.

'Only travel if absolutely necessary'

Though winds eased by early Saturday, the Met Office still cautioned against traveling as road conditions remained challenging.

On Twitter, the Met Office advised, "Many roads remain closed so please only travel if absolutely necessary."

Power outages, road and rail disruptions

The regional power company, Northern Powergrid, said 55,000 customers in Northumberland, County Durham and Tyne and Wear in the north of the England had experienced power outages. The company also said engineers were working to restore power in southern England and Scotland.

Express train services were suspended north of Newcastle. In Parts of Scotland, roads remained closed due to fallen debris.

Snowfall from Friday afternoon also brought additional disruptions. Traffic police and social media posts indicated snow and fallen debris had resulted in road closures, causing many motorists to have to stay in their cars overnight.

Police said 120 trucks were "stuck in the snow" between the cities of Leeds and Manchester.

