1,700 years of Jewish life in Germany

Germany is celebrating the diversity of Jewish life in this anniversary year 2021. Jewish-German history dates back 1,700 years and began with a Roman decree in 321 CE.

The anniversary year of 2021 commemmorates Germany's vibrant Jewish community and aims to capture the richness of German-Jewish heritage. We take a look at the events planned for the occasion and at the people who shape Jewish life here. How do they feel living as Jews in Germany today, and in the context of antisemitic sentiments that exist even 80 years after the Holocaust?