1,700 years of Jewish life in Germany

Germany is celebrating the diversity of Jewish life in this anniversary year 2021. Jewish-German history dates back 1,700 years and began with a Roman decree in 321 CE.

The anniversary year of 2021 commemmorates Germany's vibrant Jewish community and aims to capture the richness of German-Jewish heritage. We take a look at the events planned for the occasion and at the people who shape Jewish life here. How do they feel living as Jews in Germany today, and in the context of antisemitic sentiments that exist even 80 years after the Holocaust?

Sommernachmittag in einem galizischen Schtetl. 1900. Photographie.

Yiddish words still common in the German language 05.09.2021

The German language uses about 120 terms that are originally Yiddish. An expert explains why the words often have a negative connotation.
25.08.2021 *** Auf dem DW-Panel „Jüdisches Leben in Deutschland“: Dmitrij Kapitelmann (li) und Deborah Feldmann

Young, Jewish and on the move in Germany 27.08.2021

What does it mean to live in Germany today as a descendent of Holocaust survivors? Deborah Feldman, author of "Unorthodox," and others shared their opinions in a DW panel.
Worms: Juedischer Friedhof suedwestlich der Altstadt, aeltester juedischer Friedhof in Europa, Pfalz

Germany: UNESCO makes Jewish centers World Heritage Sites 27.07.2021

The move marks the first ever UNESCO recognition of Jewish cultural heritage in Germany. A stretch of the Roman military border, the Limes, also received recognition.
Am 15.04.2021 zur Verfügung gestelltes Handout zeigt Schauspieler und Musiker Daniel Donskoy in der Kulisse seiner WDR-Talkshow «Freitagnacht Jews». (zu dpa Talkshow «Freitagnacht Jews» mit Daniel Donskoy) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

First Jewish late-night talk show on German TV 01.07.2021

In the show, Jews talk about their identity and life in Germany. Current debates are also discussed.
Historiker Julius Schoeps im jüdischen Museum Vilnius, Juli 2012 Foto: DW/Rabitz

Remembering a forgotten German-Jewish heritage 16.06.2021

The Nazis destroyed a unique German-Jewish cultural heritage. Historian Julius H. Schoeps discusses different projects aiming to commemorate forgotten personalities.
Daniel Libeskind, US-amerikanischer Architekt und Stadtplaner Foto: Mike Wolff, TSP

Architecture of remembrance and hope: Daniel Libeskind turns 75 11.05.2021

Famous for designing the Jewish Museum Berlin, the architect has created dozens of memorable buildings worldwide. He turns 75 on May 12 and he isn't slowing down.
Moses Mendelssohns Brille. Leo Baeck Institute New York | Berlin. Dauerleihgabe an das Jüdische Museum Berlin

Storytelling items behind 1,700 years of German-Jewish history 02.03.2021

The "Shared History Project" shines light on the different facets of Jewish life in Germany over the centuries by means of specific objects.
BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 07: The 19th-centrury Neue Synagoge (New Synagogue) stands in Oranienburger Strasse prior to the 80th anniversary of the Kristallnacht pogroms on November 7, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. During November 7-13, 1938, Nazi supporters attacked over 1,400 synagogues as well as Jewish businesses and individuals that led to the deaths of over 400 people in a violent outburst of anti-semitism that preceded the horrors of the Holocaust. The New Synagogue was also attacked, though a policeman drew his gun and prevented the synagogue's destruction. Germany will officially commemorate the 80th anniversary on November 9. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Women rabbis making history in Germany 27.02.2021

Germany boasts 1,700 years of Jewish history, but that history is often overshadowed by the Holocaust. Two female rabbis in Berlin, one queer, one a convert, may represent the diversity in Jewish life in Germany today.
Neue Synagoge, Oranienburger Straße, Berlin, S-Bahn Symbolbild Stichworte: Juden, jüdisch, Neue Synagoge Berlin, Centrum Judaicum, S-Bahn © DW

How Jewish life developed in Germany after the Holocaust 21.02.2021

After Nazis murdered 6 million Jews in the Holocaust, the future of Germany's remaining Jewish community was in doubt. As Germany marks 1,700 years of Jewish life, DW looks back at key developments in the postwar era.

Jüdische Synagoge in Köln, Roonstrasse / Woche der Brüderlichkeit Aufnahme: Annabelle Steffes, am 07.03.2014 Bilder für den Kulturbeitrag Juden, Christen und der Dialog

Opinion: Judaism has belonged in Germany since the beginning 21.02.2021

Jews have lived in the Rhine region since the days of the Roman Empire. Germany's Jewish history must be remembered and shared by all Germans, not just those in the Jewish community, DW's Christoph Strack writes.
A man wearing a kippah stands in front of the synagogue in Munich, during a protest against anti-Semitism on October 11, 2019 two days after a deadly shooting during an attack in Halle targeting a Turkish restaurant after an attempt at the synagogue. - Jews in Germany prepared to mark the Sabbath Friday with their confidence in the community's miraculous rebirth shaken by the deadly anti-Semitic rampage in Halle on Yom Kippur. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Munich: A fractured identity 20.02.2021

Jewish communities in Germany grew enormously after the collapse of the Soviet Union, including cities like Munich. But how did they cope in a new country with a foreign language and culture to learn?
Oktober 2020, Frankfurt, Das lichtdurchflutete Atrium im Lichtbau des neuen Jüdischen Museums von Staab Architekten. Foto: Norbert Miguletz © Jüdisches Museum Frankfurt

Frankfurt: Looking to the past, looking to the future 20.02.2021

Jewish families like the Franks and the Rothschilds have shaped cultural and economic life in Frankfurt, but the city has dwelled on the past for a long time. The Jewish Museum is now looking forward.
The damaged door of a synagogue is seen in Halle, Germany October 10, 2019, after two people were killed in a shooting. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Halle: Learning from history 20.02.2021

The synagogue in Halle was the site of an anti-Semitic terrorist attack in 2019. But apart from this act of violence, how is this city connected to Judaism? Searching for traces of West Yiddish culture in East Germany.
Fotograf Benyamin Reich fotografiert Frau mit orthodoxer Kopfbedeckung und Menora Foto-Shooting im Berliner Kleistpark © DW

Berlin: Back to the Diaspora 20.02.2021

Berlin's colorful, diverse, queer culture attracts many people of Jewish faith — especially from Israel. They often belong to the third generation of Holocaust survivors. How do they deal with trauma?
Neue Synagoge, Oranienburger Straße, Berlin, S-Bahn Symbolbild Stichworte: Juden, jüdisch, Neue Synagoge Berlin, Centrum Judaicum, S-Bahn © DW

Embracing diversity and novelty 20.02.2021

A rabbi who defies clichés and a film that shakes things up. The new Jewish generation in Germany is quick-witted and self-confident. They're putting an end to a culture of remembrance that fails to embrace the present.
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - SEPTEMBER 20: Ultra-Orthodox Jews perform the Tashlich prayer while facing the Mediterranean Sea at sunset of the second day of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, on September 20, 2009 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Tashlich, which means 'to cast away', is the practice by which Jews go to a flowing body of water and symbolically 'throw away' their sins during the days of repentance between Rosh Hashanah and the upcoming day of atonement, or Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

Jewish holidays, from Passover to Hanukkah 20.02.2021

Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Shabbat: Here's a brief overview of Judaism's various holy celebrations.
