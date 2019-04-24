 10 everyday things invented in Germany | Meet the Germans | DW | 29.04.2019

Meet the Germans

10 everyday things invented in Germany

Germany has a reputation for innovation, with countless groundbreaking inventions coming from the minds of its citizens. Here's a look at 10 things you may not have known were invented in Germany.

  • A hole punch with red paper

    10 everyday things invented in Germany

    Hole punch

    It was once the king of the office, but digital storage has somewhat dampened its reign. But the canny hole punch was destined for greatness from the moment Matthias Theel dreamed it up and Friedrich Soennecken filed his patent on November 14, 1886. Alongside his other top invention, the ring binder, Soennecken's two-hole punch brought some percussive oomph to the otherwise sterile office setting.

  • Man with afro listening to music on headphones with eyes closed

    10 everyday things invented in Germany

    MP3

    It's as invisible as it is ubiquitous. But the MP3 was once little more than a pie-in-the-sky idea until tech whiz Karlheinz Brandenburg had his eureka moment in the early 1980s. The MP3 — or MPEG-2 Audio Layer III — was a revolution in audio. It allowed files to be coded and compressed, and thus stored, played and transferred with ease — as file-sharing sites like Napster rapidly discovered.

  • Haus der Kulturen der Welt Berlin Unmenschliche Musik Cluster 100

    10 everyday things invented in Germany

    Electric drill

    It's inadvertently become the symbol of manhood and no serious garden shed is complete without one. While the electric drill was invented in Australia in 1889, it was the enterprising Wilhelm Emil Fein of Ludwigsburg who made it handheld and portable in 1895 — thus liberating the frontiers of masculinity forever. And it's been responsible for countless dodgy home repair jobs ever since.

  • Shelves in Carousel hypermarket in the city of Sergiev Posad, the Moscow Region

    10 everyday things invented in Germany

    Fanta

    During World War II Americans thought they'd hit Germany where it hurt the most, by putting an embargo on Coca-Cola imports. Never one to bow to a challenge, Max Keith — the head of Coca-Cola in Germany — decided to invent a new product for the German market, using local ingredients, including pomace (the remains of fruit) and whey. And so was born an iconic drink, aiding tooth decay since 1941.

  • A coffee filter

    10 everyday things invented in Germany

    Coffee filter

    There is an invention in all of us, and in 1908 Dresden housewife Melitta Bentz seized her moment while pondering why her coffee was eternally so over-brewed and bitter. Realizing she could brew a more delicious cup by filtering out the loose grounds with an improvised paper filter, Bentz patented the idea and today the family company, Melitta Group KG, employs around 3,300 people.

  • Woman protests against the passing of new laws on state secrets with tape on her mouth

    10 everyday things invented in Germany

    Adhesive tape

    As if developing Nivea and Labello wasn't enough, pharmacist Oscar Troplowitz set his mind to inventing something which was so profound it would certify his legacy. And he found it in sticky tape. While the idea had already been explored, it was Troplowitz's invention of leukoplast, an innovative adhesive patch, in 1901 which was the game changer. DIY repairs would never be the same again.

  • A red accordion

    10 everyday things invented in Germany

    Accordion

    While more widely associated with French chanson, the accordion was in fact dreamt up and designed in Berlin in 1822 by Christian Friedrich Ludwig Buschmann. Born in Thuringia, the craftsman reportedly invented the harmonica before turning his hand to something more iconic. The accordion would go on to conquer the globe, one street corner and busker at a time.

  • Christmas trees in a display room of Sun Xudan's artificial Christmas tree factory in Yiwu

    10 everyday things invented in Germany

    Christmas tree

    Finland may claim Santa Claus, but the Christmas tree belongs to Germany. Emerging during the German Renaissance, the "Tannenbaum" tradition began as a simple decorative expression of Christmas before going gangbusters in the late 19th century. While historically adorned with nuts, fruit and candles, today the once humble tree has become a kaleidoscopic symbol of one-upmanship between neighbors.

  • Paul Pogba and his cleats at the Euro 2016

    10 everyday things invented in Germany

    Modern football cleats

    While the prototype football cleat was invented in Britain, it was Adidas founder Adolf "Adi" Dassler who invented the modern boot with the game-changing screw-in stud technology in 1954, no doubt aiding a West German victory in the World Cup that same year. Older brother Rudolf Dassler of rival Puma wasn't amused, as he also claimed the innovation.

  • Yellow taxis on 5th Avenue in Manhattan

    10 everyday things invented in Germany

    Taximeter

    It's equally loved and loathed, and has made for many an anxious dash across town. Invented by Friedrich Wilhelm Gustav Bruhn in Berlin in 1891 for industrialist and motorcar pioneer Gottlieb Daimler, the taximeter has been heightening blood pressures ever since. But with the advent of Uber, will taximeters be a thing of the past? Not if impassioned taxi unions get their way.

    Author: Julian Tompkin (km)


When we think of Germany — the land of poets and thinkers — we often think of men like Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, the poet and natural scientist, or Albert Einstein, who discovered the theory of relativity.

And while many German brands have become household names (think Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz), few people realize how many commonly used items came to be thanks to German inventors.

Take the automobile, for example. In 1885, Gottlieb Daimler and Wilhelm Maybach built the first functional combustion engine and attached it to a bicycle. This "riding car" was presented a few years later at the Paris World Fair in 1889 and by the 1920s, people were mobile.

Or the coffee filter. In 1908, Dresden housewife Melitta Bentz wondered if an improvised paper filter could make her morning coffee less bitter. Voila! The coffee filter was born and Bentz became an inventor. After she patented her idea, Melitta Group KG became a booming business and even today employs thousands of people.

Music to our ears

Another unexpected example is the accordion, an instrument many associated with French chanson. It was, in fact, invented in Berlin in 1822 by Friedrich Ludwig Buschmann. Even more remarkable is that the craftsman is said to have first invented the harmonica. How's that for a storied career?

From pioneering flight by inventing the hang glider or the helicopter, to medical advancements like the X-ray machine, Germans have had a hand in many inventions we still use today.

Here are 10 of our favorite unexpected German inventions.

For more about German culture, language and lifestyle, visit dw.com/meetthegermans.

