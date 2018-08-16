Beyond punctuality: surprising German habits at the office

If you arrive late at the office when you start a new job with fixed schedules in Germany, your colleagues will notice. In some cases, two minutes late is already way too late.
Although the German cliché of punctuality still applies in many workplaces, there is something else that will not go unnoticed during your first week at the office: Did you bring cake for everyone with you? And how good was it?
Cake is key to fitting in at a new workplace.
Beyond being a newcomer to the team, there are many reasons to celebrate in a German office, whether it's a colleague's unusual accomplishment, anyone's birthday or the two-month trip someone is taking: That all calls for cake and "Sekt," or sparkling wine.
Incidentally, the person celebrating their birthday is also the one in charge of providing the treats for the rest of the office.
Even though Germans are not renowned for small talk, those celebratory office breaks are moments where everyone manages to talk about stuff that's not related to work – most often how good the cake is and how it was made.
And although alcohol is involved, the "party" doesn't go on forever. Once everyone is done drinking their glass of sparkling wine and eating their cake, it's time to head back to work.
Büro(kratie)
Not everyone works in an office, but if you do in Germany, it's called a "Büro." Of course, Büro is not far from "Bürokratie" (bureaucracy), and some offices in Germany certainly live up to their stereotype of putting things in boxes rather than thinking outside of them. That can lead to plenty of "Amtsschimmel," which literally means office mold, but refers to red tape. Where are the scissors?
-
Chef
Every worker in Germany has a "Chef." That's their boss and no he doesn't cook for them. If the boss is female, she's called a "Chefin." The word is a challenging "false friend" for German learners of English. But wouldn't we all love to have a personal cook? That luxury is reserved for the top executives - who don't have Chefs.
-
Telko
Good communication is key to getting the job done, right? But in the modern, globalized world, not everyone you need to communicate with is in your office building. For many of today's workers, telephone conferences are an everyday routine. Since the Germans love to shorten words by taking the first syllable of each part, a "Telefonkonferenz" becomes a Telko.
-
Gleitzeit
"Gleitzeit" - which could literally be translated as "slipping time," is a dream for everyone who's not a morning person. It's flexi-time. While your co-workers are sipping their third coffee at 9:59 am, you can waltz into the office just as core time begins. As long as none of you co-workers scheduled an 8:00 Telko.
-
Kantine
Eating a hot lunch is very important in Germany. Many workplaces offer a "Kantine," or cafeteria, where you can fill up on traditional dishes like stews, dumplings or sausage - and catch up on the latest office gossip. If you're watching your waistline, it might be a good idea to bring your own lunch. Either way, when a German sees you eating, they'll likely say: "Mahlzeit!"
-
Quereinsteiger
In Germany, it's common to find a job in the field you've been trained in - and stay in that field. It can be difficult to switch, since many employers expect diplomas and certificates in their line of work, whether it's communications or IT. For those who manage to leap from one field to another, there's a special word: "Quereinsteiger" (literally, sideways boarder).
-
Ausgleichstag
Been doing a lot of overtime lately? Then it's time to cash it in and take an "Ausgleichtag," or compensation day. If you've just got one day, you can only spend it at the beach if you live on the northern coast. But if you've collected two or three days off, that's plenty of time for a quick trip to a sunny place. Just leave your mobile at home.
-
Betriebsrat
Fairness is a priority in the German workplace and every company is required to have a "Betriebsrat" (workers' council) comprised of one or more employee advocates. They liaise with the management to make sure things are running smoothly. Thinking of running for public office? The Betriebsrat might be a good place to start.
-
Gleichstellungsbeauftragte
The term used for "equal opportunity commissioner" is much longer than the word for boss. But beyond the impressive title, it's an important part of keeping the workplace fair. These individuals sit in on job interviews and make sure women, those with disabilities and other minorities have the same chances as everyone else.
-
Elternzeit
What translates as "parent time" is more like "kid time." Germany's birthrate is so low that it motivates potential parents to indeed produce future tax payers by offering them special incentives. 12-14 months of paid leave, or "Elternzeit," are available to new parents, and you are even guaranteed a job at your company up to three years after birth. Now if those aren't convincing reasons...
-
Feierabend(bier)
All good things come to an end (even the work day). In Germany, that's when the party starts (even for the Chancellor). The end of your work day is called "Feierabend" - the "party evening." For night workers, "Feierabend" could start at 6:00 am. There's even a special word for the cold adult beverage enjoyed after the work day: "Feierabendbier." And what time you drink that beer is your business.
Author: Kate Müser