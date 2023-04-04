1 dead, several injured in Dutch passenger train accident

One person has been killed and 30 more were injured when a passenger train derailed in the Netherlands. Rescue personnel evacuated passengers from the crash, where a fire broke out.

One person has been reported dead and several seriously injured Tuesday after a passenger train derailed in a collision with construction equipment on a track roughly eight kilometers (five miles) north of The Hague in southern Netherlands, Dutch emergency services said.

Emergency services were at the scene in the town of Voorschoten, a village between The Hague and Amsterdam, Dutch news agency ANP reported.

Between 50 and 60 people were aboard the double-decker night train from the city of Leiden, 30 of them were injured.

"There was a heavy thud, windows shattered," said one passenger who was able to escape.

Most people were able to exit the train themselves, eventually climbing to safety on a makeshift bridge across a deep drainage ditch between the tracks and an adjacent embankment.

"We don't understand how this could have happened," said John Voppen, CEO of ProRail, the Netherlands' government rail maintenance organization.

At a morning press conference, Voppen told reporters that a passenger train and a freight train had both collided with a crane carrying out track work. Voppen said it was unclear how the accident occurred since the crane had been parked on tracks not currently in use.

News agency dpa has reported that the individual killed in the crash was part of the rail maintenance team working at the site.

The Netherlands' Public Prosecution Service (OM) on Tuesday announced the launch of a criminal investigation into the incident.

What have officials said about the Netherlands crash?

"This is an incredibly tragic accident. I sympathize with the victims. Unfortunately, there is also a fatality. My thoughts go out to all the family and friends of the people involved," said Voorschoten Mayor Nadine Stemerdink.

"A terrible train accident near Voorschoten, where unfortunately one person died and many people were injured," wrote Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Twitter, saying, "My thoughts are with the relatives and with all the victims. I wish them all the best."

King Willem Alexander expressed his and Queen Maxima's condolences on the Royal Household's Twitter account, writing: "Our thoughts are with the victims of the train accident at Voorschoten and their families. Many are now in fear and uncertainty. We deeply sympathize with all of them."



How did the railway accident occur?

The front carriage of the train derailed and plowed into a field around 3:30 a.m. (CET) according to ANP, while the second car was on its side, a third car remained upright and fire broke out in the rear carriage but was extinguished.

Without providing further details, Dutch Railways (NS) said a freight train and a construction crane had been involved in the crash.

"Like everyone else, I'm full of questions," wrote NS CEO Wouter Koolmees in a statement, adding, "We [NS] want to know exactly what happened."

Emergency services, firefighters and ambulances rushed to the scene as did a trauma helicopter.

Emergency services workers said, "Several dozen injured people are being treated at the spot and taken to hospital if necessary," adding, "specialists are working to secure the train." A fire department spokesperson said 19 people had been hospitalized and 11 were taken to nearby homes for shelter.

Firefighters, emergency services and a helicopter trauma team rushed to the scene to treat the injured, transporting some to nearby hospitals Image: Kyrlian de Bot/REUTERS

NS said train travel to and from Leiden had been suspended due to the collision.

A spokesperson for Hollands Midden regional emergency services said no passengers remained on the train and that agents from the Dutch Safety Board (DSB) national investigative bureau were on the scene.

"This is a very, very unique accident but it's a horrible accident," said ProRail spokesman Jeroen Wienan. He said ProRail had initiated investigations alongside the DSB in order to find out "what happened and how we can avoid this in the future."

ProRail CEO Voppen called it "a black day for Dutch railways."

Authorities asked that people stay away to allow authorities to conduct their work.

An NS spokesperson said, "Emergency services were quickly on the scene," emphasizing, "Our first concern is for the people on the train, passengers and our colleagues."

Initial reports from firefighters on the scene suggested the passenger train had collided with construction materials on the tracks.

"We heard a loud bang and suddenly the lights went out," a passenger told local reporters from Omroep West television news. "We couldn't initially get out of the train because there was no electricity," said the man, who appeared to be in a state of shock.

rmt,js/sms (Reuters, AFP)