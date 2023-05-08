Zoran Arbutina

Zoran has lived in Germany since 1990. He started out as a freelance journalist for German public broadcasters such as Hessischer Rundfunk (HR) and Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR) and has assumed a number of different roles at Deutsche Welle since 1996. In recent years, he has worked primarily for DW's Bosnian/Croatian/Serbian Service.

Zoran writes both in German and Croatian. His main focus as a writer is on political, economic and cultural events and phenomena in the Western Balkans, Germany and Europe. He regularly writes on subjects relating to integration, refugees, human rights, democracy, the rule of law and the participation of people with a migrant background — all subjects close to his heart.