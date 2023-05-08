  1. Skip to content
Head shot of a man (Zoran Arbutina) with gray hair and a beard
Zoran ArbutinaImage: Ayse Tasci/DW

Editor, writer, reporter focusing on the Western Balkans, Germany and Europe

Zoran Arbutina was born in Zagreb, Croatia (then part of Yugoslavia), in 1961. After studying Philosophy and Comparative Literature, he started working as a journalist in the mid-1980s.

Zoran has lived in Germany since 1990. He started out as a freelance journalist for German public broadcasters such as Hessischer Rundfunk (HR) and Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR) and has assumed a number of different roles at Deutsche Welle since 1996. In recent years, he has worked primarily for DW's Bosnian/Croatian/Serbian Service.

Zoran writes both in German and Croatian. His main focus as a writer is on political, economic and cultural events and phenomena in the Western Balkans, Germany and Europe. He regularly writes on subjects relating to integration, refugees, human rights, democracy, the rule of law and the participation of people with a migrant background — all subjects close to his heart.

A combine harvester in a wheat field

Can Ukrainian grain be shipped to the world via Croatia?

Ukraine and Croatia struck an agreement in early August to circumvent Russia's blockade in the Black Sea.
Food SecurityAugust 5, 2023
Assorted pastries arranged behind glass with labels indicating prices in euros and Croatian kuna

Croatia learns to love the euro

Croatia introduced the euro at the beginning of 2023. The skepticism that preceded the currency's adoption has faded.
PoliticsAugust 3, 2023
Symbolbild | Fachkräftemangel in Deutschland

Easing labor migration rules threatens wages, unions say

Berlin plans to grant more work visas to people from the Western Balkans. Unions are worried that wages will suffer.
MigrationMarch 18, 2023
Bosnian flags outside the Greece–Bosnia and Herzegovina Friendship Building

Bosnia elections: No improvement in sight

Despite the country's many problems, Bosnia's elections on October 2 are not expected to bring change or improvement.
PoliticsSeptember 30, 2022
Ratko Mladic at the International Criminal Tribunal

Ratko Mladic faces appeal judgment

On Tuesday a UN appeals court hands down its final verdict to the former Bosnian Serb military chief.
PoliticsJune 8, 2021
Merkel and Berlin Mayor Michael Müller hold a videoconference with state premiers

Federalism hasn't failed

Germany's system has proved far from perfect, but the federal system should not be scrapped, DW's Zoran Arbutina writes.
PoliticsApril 6, 2021
Illuminated model of the coronavirus hangs over a shopping street in Schwerin, Germany

COVID challenges German efficiency cliche

The cliche of a well-functioning Germany imploded with the arrival of the pandemic. It was a long overdue wake-up call.
SocietyMarch 13, 2021
