Opinion: Has German federalism failed in the pandemic? No.

It is fascinating to watch media outlets passionately engage in Germany bashing these days. In light of the blatant mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic, some journalists say a "new German incompetence" has beset the country, whereas others have described the situation as marked by "multiple political failures" and "structural failures." Indeed, some have even claimed that we are seeing "state failure."
It may be a typically German trait to paint stark pictures. The pendulum of public opinion has swung from one extreme to the other. At the start of the pandemic in 2020, international observers were amazed by how well Germany had weathered the outbreak — and Germans were lapping up the praise. As the country heads into its third wave, this self-congratulatory mood has given way to fierce criticism. Surprisingly, many Germans a blaming the country's patchwork of states for the problems. They take issue with the very concept of German federalism.
In the mid-1980s, the philosopher Jürgen Habermas suggested that Germans subscribe to a form of constitutional — rather than ethnic — patriotism. The latter, obviously, has a contaminated historical connotation in Germany.
The constitution defines Germany as a federal state. The basic idea is to involve many different actors in decision-making processes and thereby share responsibility. For good reason, this is one of the key hallmarks of postwar German politics. The last time that Germany was organized as a centralized polity resulted in catastrophe. It is for this reason that leaders cannot impose decisions from Berlin, as many Germans would like to see during the pandemic. Over the years, this system of checks and balances has given rise to a consensus-driven style of policymaking.
Federalism versus centralism
This model of policymaking has proved disadvantageous during the pandemic. Federal systems are complicated, slow and expensive to maintain. It takes time, effort and determination to forge compromises and build consensus. During the pandemic, this system seems inefficient — as if it were controlled by ditherers. This is unsettling to many. What we want in these times, after all, is someone who will lead the way.
Adopting a countrywide disaster-control law could present a temporary solution to this dilemma. So far, disaster relief is the prerogative of individual states. Alternatively, the Infectious Diseases Protection Act could be expanded and tied to clearly defined conditions.
Two points should be considered. Concentrating power in fewer hands does not reduce the risk of mismanagement. There are ample examples of how more centralized countries, including neighbors such as France, have made the wrong decisions. France is not a model when it comes to handling the pandemic.
Though federal systems may be slow and expensive, they are certainly cheaper and more efficient than autocracies or dictatorships in the long term. Decades of German success testify to this.
Indeed, Germany's federal system has attracted admiration and envy abroad. Many people want to move here — and not just because they can find relatively well-paid work. What draws them to Germany is that its political system allows people to lead good, safe and free lives.
This opinion article has been translated from German.
