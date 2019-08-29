Zimbabwe ex-President Robert Mugabe dies at 95

Robert Mugabe, who served as prime minister of Zimbabwe from 1980 to 1987 and then as president from 1987 to 2017, has died, aged 95, the current president, Emmerson Mnangagwa announced on Friday.

Mugabe, who dominated Zimbabwe's politics for nearly 40 years, was a controversial figure whose supporters considered him as a hero who helped Zimbabwe from British colonialism, but whose detractors accused him of economic mismanagement, corruption and crimes against humanity.

His term as presidency ended amid chaos after he was first placed under house arrest by the Zimbabwean army on November 15, 2017, before being sacked as leader of the ZANU-PF party and threatened with impeachment if he did not resign. An announcement that he had resigned was released on November 21, 2017, although Mugabe himself subsequently seemed to deny the fact.

More to follow.