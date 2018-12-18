 Grace Mugabe wanted in South Africa over ′assault′ on model | News and current affairs from Germany and around the world | DW | 19.12.2018

TOP STORIES

Grace Mugabe wanted in South Africa over 'assault' on model

The former first lady of Zimbabwe is facing an arrest warrent in South Africa for an alleged assault. She is accused of whipping a model with an electrical cord at a lavish hotel.

Zimbabwe's Grace Mugabe sits with her hands crossed at a Zanu PF rally

South African police have issued an arrest warrant for Grace Mugabe, the wife of Zimbabwe's former leader Robert Mugabe, following an alleged assault on a model in South Africa last year, it was revealed on Wednesday.

Grace Mugabe is accused of whipping Gabriella Engels with an electrical cord and cutting her forehead at a plush hotel in Johannesburg.

The former first lady of Zimbabwe was granted diplomatic immunity by the South African government after the reported assault, but a court found the move was illegal this July, paving the way for the warrant.

"I can confirm that a warrant for the arrest of Grace Mugabe was issued last Thursday," South African Police Service spokesman Vishnu Naidoo said, adding that police were seeking Interpol's help to enforce the warrant.

There was no immediate comment from Grace Mugabe. 

Contradictory stories

The two people involved have wildly different versions of events.

Engels claims she was in the wealthy Sandton neighborhood of Johannesburg with two of the Mugabes' sons when Grace Mugabearrived and lashed out for no reason.

Zimbabwe - Präsident Robert Mugabe und seine Frau Grace Mugabe (picture-alliance)

Robert and Grace Mugabe have tried to keep a low profile since he was ousted in 2017 in a military coup

Grace Mugabe maintains she acted in self-defense and that Engels was "intoxicated and unhinged" and tried to attack her with a knife.

Shortly after the attack was reported the South African government extended diplomatic immunity to Grace Mugabe, but Engel's lawyers at the advocacy group AfriForum challenged the decision, ultimately winning the case.

Read More: Germany hesitant to re-start cooperation with Zimbabwe one year after Mugabe ouster

Grace Mugabe, who owns property in South Africa, is now at risk of arrest if she tries to visit her sons, who also live there.

Gerrie Nel, a lawyer with AfriForum, has also urged South Africa to begin extradition proceedings, although it is unlikely Zimbabwe would cooperate.

The Mugabes' downfall

  • Emmerson Mnangagwa and Grace Mugabe

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Mnangagwa, Grace Mugabe go head to head

    In November, Robert Mugabe dismissed his vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, after accusing him of "plotting a coup against the government." Some Zimbabweans feared Mugabe was grooming his wife, Grace Mugabe, to take over in the event of his death.

  • General Constantino Chiwenga

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Chiwenga's warning

    On November 13, 2017, General Constantino Chiwenga, commander of Zimbabwe's Defense Force, warned that the army could "step in" to save the country from political tension and economic crisis.

  • Zimbabwe soldiers at the outskirts of Harare

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Tanks in Harare

    Military and armored vehicles were seen at the outskirts of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, on November 14, 2017. On the same day, the military also took over the state-run broadcaster ZBC.

  • Zimbabwe Major General Sibusiso Moyo

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Mugabe safe in army hands

    On November 15, 2017, Major General SB Moyo, the military spokesman, announced on the ZBC that Mugabe and his family were "safe and sound and their security was guaranteed." He said the military was targeting "criminals around" Mugabe who were "committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering."

  • Mugabe meets General Chiwenga

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    A 'smiling' Mugabe meets Chiwenga

    On November 16, 2017, General Constantino Chiwenga, along with other officials, was seen in military uniform meeting President Robert Mugabe (C) at the State House. It was reported that Mugabe was smiling as they both shook hands. However, the leaders of ZANU-PF announced that there was "no going back."

  • Robert Mugabe at graduation ceremony

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Mugabe puts in a public appearance

    After being placed under house arrest, Mugabe appeared publicly at a university graduation ceremony on November 17, 2017. Here, a military officer adjusts a chair for Mugabe, who is dressed in a blue-and-yellow academic gown, to sit on after arriving to preside over the ceremony. Mugabe, who was reportedly tired, was then caught falling asleep.

  • Zimbabwe Protest in Harare

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Zimbabweans call on Mugabe to go

    On November 18, 2017, residents of the capital, Harare, held a protest with anti-Mugabe placards demanding the president's resignation. Veterans of the independence war, activists and ruling party leaders called publicly for Mugabe to be forced from office.

  • ZANU-PF fired Mugbe from leadership

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Mugabe ousted from ZANU-PF leadership

    Zimbabwean War Veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa (R) arrived at a meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF party in Harare November 19, 2017. After hours of deliberation, the party announced that it had decided to fire Mugabe as leader of the party.

  • Simbabwe Mugabe bei TV-Ansprache mit seinen Generälen (Getty Images/AFP/Str)

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Mugabe does not step down

    Many expected that after being recalled as ZANU-PF party leader, President Mugabe would use his address to the nation resign with dignity. Zimbabweans were left shocked after the rambling speech made no reference to him stepping down. Mugabe now faces impeachment, with proceedings believed to be starting on Tuesday.

  • Robert Mugabe (picture-alliance/AP/T. Mukwazhi)

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    End of an era

    Rather than face impeachment proceedings, Robert Mugabe prompted dancing in the streets of Harare when he resigned on November 22. "My decision to resign is voluntary on my part and arises from my concern for the welfare of the people of Zimbabwe and my desire for a smooth, non-violent transfer of power," the 93-year-old said in a letter.

  • Simbabwe Harare Emmerson Mnangagwa (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B.Curtis)

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Euphoria in Harare

    Supporters of Emmerson Mnangagwa celebrate the end of four decades under Mugabe. Mnangagwa was joined by cheering crowds after he returned to Zimbabwe from exile in neighboring South Africa. He is expected to be sworn in on November 24.

    Author: Merga Yonas Bula


The warrant could prove another setback for Robert and Grace Mugabe, who have tried to keep a low profile since he was ousted from office in a military coup in November 2017.

Robert Mugabe, who led Zimbabwe from 1987, is now 94 and his health is failing.

Grace Mugabe, who was dubbed "Gucci Grace" by detractors, faced considerable criticism in parts of Zimbabwe for her lavish lifestyle and perceived political ambitions.

Watch video 03:12
Now live
03:12 mins.

Zimbabwe's kids hope for a brighter future

am/ (dpa, AP, Reuters)

Zimbabwe's kids hope for a brighter future  

