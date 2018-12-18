Grace Mugabe wanted in South Africa over 'assault' on model

South African police have issued an arrest warrant for Grace Mugabe, the wife of Zimbabwe's former leader Robert Mugabe, following an alleged assault on a model in South Africa last year, it was revealed on Wednesday.

Grace Mugabe is accused of whipping Gabriella Engels with an electrical cord and cutting her forehead at a plush hotel in Johannesburg.

The former first lady of Zimbabwe was granted diplomatic immunity by the South African government after the reported assault, but a court found the move was illegal this July, paving the way for the warrant.

"I can confirm that a warrant for the arrest of Grace Mugabe was issued last Thursday," South African Police Service spokesman Vishnu Naidoo said, adding that police were seeking Interpol's help to enforce the warrant.

There was no immediate comment from Grace Mugabe.

Contradictory stories

The two people involved have wildly different versions of events.

Engels claims she was in the wealthy Sandton neighborhood of Johannesburg with two of the Mugabes' sons when Grace Mugabearrived and lashed out for no reason.

Robert and Grace Mugabe have tried to keep a low profile since he was ousted in 2017 in a military coup

Grace Mugabe maintains she acted in self-defense and that Engels was "intoxicated and unhinged" and tried to attack her with a knife.

Shortly after the attack was reported the South African government extended diplomatic immunity to Grace Mugabe, but Engel's lawyers at the advocacy group AfriForum challenged the decision, ultimately winning the case.

Grace Mugabe, who owns property in South Africa, is now at risk of arrest if she tries to visit her sons, who also live there.

Gerrie Nel, a lawyer with AfriForum, has also urged South Africa to begin extradition proceedings, although it is unlikely Zimbabwe would cooperate.

The Mugabes' downfall

The week that changed Zimbabwe Mnangagwa, Grace Mugabe go head to head In November, Robert Mugabe dismissed his vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, after accusing him of "plotting a coup against the government." Some Zimbabweans feared Mugabe was grooming his wife, Grace Mugabe, to take over in the event of his death.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Chiwenga's warning On November 13, 2017, General Constantino Chiwenga, commander of Zimbabwe's Defense Force, warned that the army could "step in" to save the country from political tension and economic crisis.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Tanks in Harare Military and armored vehicles were seen at the outskirts of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, on November 14, 2017. On the same day, the military also took over the state-run broadcaster ZBC.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Mugabe safe in army hands On November 15, 2017, Major General SB Moyo, the military spokesman, announced on the ZBC that Mugabe and his family were "safe and sound and their security was guaranteed." He said the military was targeting "criminals around" Mugabe who were "committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering."

The week that changed Zimbabwe A 'smiling' Mugabe meets Chiwenga On November 16, 2017, General Constantino Chiwenga, along with other officials, was seen in military uniform meeting President Robert Mugabe (C) at the State House. It was reported that Mugabe was smiling as they both shook hands. However, the leaders of ZANU-PF announced that there was "no going back."

The week that changed Zimbabwe Mugabe puts in a public appearance After being placed under house arrest, Mugabe appeared publicly at a university graduation ceremony on November 17, 2017. Here, a military officer adjusts a chair for Mugabe, who is dressed in a blue-and-yellow academic gown, to sit on after arriving to preside over the ceremony. Mugabe, who was reportedly tired, was then caught falling asleep.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Zimbabweans call on Mugabe to go On November 18, 2017, residents of the capital, Harare, held a protest with anti-Mugabe placards demanding the president's resignation. Veterans of the independence war, activists and ruling party leaders called publicly for Mugabe to be forced from office.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Mugabe ousted from ZANU-PF leadership Zimbabwean War Veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa (R) arrived at a meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF party in Harare November 19, 2017. After hours of deliberation, the party announced that it had decided to fire Mugabe as leader of the party.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Mugabe does not step down Many expected that after being recalled as ZANU-PF party leader, President Mugabe would use his address to the nation resign with dignity. Zimbabweans were left shocked after the rambling speech made no reference to him stepping down. Mugabe now faces impeachment, with proceedings believed to be starting on Tuesday.

The week that changed Zimbabwe End of an era Rather than face impeachment proceedings, Robert Mugabe prompted dancing in the streets of Harare when he resigned on November 22. "My decision to resign is voluntary on my part and arises from my concern for the welfare of the people of Zimbabwe and my desire for a smooth, non-violent transfer of power," the 93-year-old said in a letter.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Euphoria in Harare Supporters of Emmerson Mnangagwa celebrate the end of four decades under Mugabe. Mnangagwa was joined by cheering crowds after he returned to Zimbabwe from exile in neighboring South Africa. He is expected to be sworn in on November 24. Author: Merga Yonas Bula



The warrant could prove another setback for Robert and Grace Mugabe, who have tried to keep a low profile since he was ousted from office in a military coup in November 2017.

Robert Mugabe, who led Zimbabwe from 1987, is now 94 and his health is failing.

Grace Mugabe, who was dubbed "Gucci Grace" by detractors, faced considerable criticism in parts of Zimbabwe for her lavish lifestyle and perceived political ambitions.

