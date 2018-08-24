Zimbabwe court upholds presidential election results

In a unanimous decision on Friday, Zimbabwe's constitutional court dismissed a legal challenge by the opposition to have the July 30 election results annulled over vote rigging allegations.

The nine-judge court said in their decision that the opposition did not provide "sufficient and credible evidence" to support their claims.

Friday's decision confirms President Emmerson Mnangagwa's win in the election, securing his place as the first leader to take over following Robert Mugabe's 37-year-rule.

Mnangagwa, a member of the ruling ZANU-PF party, won the election with 50.8 percent of the vote, narrowly passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a runoff. His main opponent, MDC leader Nelson Chamisa, garnered 44.3 percent.

His inauguration is reportedly due to take place on Sunday. His inauguration was originally slated to take place on August 12, but was postponed due to the opposition's legal challenge.

Calls for peace

Mnangagwa welcomed the ruling and offered an olive branch to Chamisa and the opposition.

"I once again reiterate my call for peace and unity above all," Mnangagwa said on his official Twitter account.

"Nelson Chamisa, my door is open and my arms are outstretched, we are one nation, and we must put our nation first," he added.

The opposition MDC said that it would "act within the law" following the court decision. Security was tight in the country's capital Hare ahead of the decision, although there were no immediate reports of unrest.

Mnangagwa, formerly Mugabe's defense and security minister (among other roles), took power after Mugabe stepped down last November amid pressure from Zimbabwe's military.

Credible election results in Zimbabwe are key to lifting international sanctions that were put in place over Mugabe's harassment of the opposition and the rigged voting that took place under his rule.

rs/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters)