Zhou escapes serious injury after horrific Formula One crash

Spectators and racers were left stunned as Zhou Guanyu's car skidded along the tarmac and hurtled over the tire barriers.

The Chinese rookie's car flipped upside-down just 10 seconds into the Silverstone Grand Prix on Sunday before sliding several hundred meters and crashing into the spectator fencing.

His Alfa Romeo was wedged between fence and tire barrier as the race was immediately red-flagged and called to a halt.

Fellow driver George Russell immediately sprinted to the scene to check on Zhou.

"It was one of the scariest crashes I've ever seen,” Russell said.

After safety crews attended to Zhou, the Alfa Romeo team radioed through incredible and welcome news: "Zhou is conscious, he is talking, there are no fractures. Considering the circumstances, he is pretty good, pretty well."

'Halo' comes to the rescue

Formula One cars hit average speeds of 260 km/h and the margins are fine when it comes to crashes.

Zhou's car skid on the safety device 'Halo', which protects drivers' heads, and it once again did its job.

The Halo was also at work in Formula 2 earlier in the day, when Dennis Hauger's car landed on top of rival Roy Nissany.

Guanyu has been racing in Formula One since 2021

Zhou was stretchered away from the scene for observation in the medical center but was later cleared and released.

Williams' Alex Albon was transferred by helicopter to Coventry Hospital for a precautionary check, after hitting the spin wall in the chaotic aftermath of the crash.

The race was postponed for about an hour before restarting in front of the 140,000-strong crowd at the English race track. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. claimed his first Formula One victory.

Carlos Sainz jr. his first career victory in a Ferrari.

(AFP, Reuters)