Why is Formula 1 not ready for a female driver?

"I'll give you it in writing. I'd race for the championship if they let me." Sophia Flörsch said the words so confidently and purposefully that there was no room for doubt. The motorsports driver survived a horror crash at the Formula 3 Grand Prix in Macau, China, three years ago but has made her way back behind the wheel.

She wants to drive. At any price. And particularly in Formula 1, if only they'd allow it.

Although drivers can technically be any gender, motorsport remains male-dominated. In this macho world, there are a few female engineers, test drivers and presenters but on the track, it's more or less men only. Just 1.5% of all licensed motorsport drivers worldwide are female. The issue is systemic and has obviously been so for years

The long overdue removal of scantily-clad grid girls in the midst of the MeToo movement in 2018 was another reminder of the gender divide. Yet even that ban met with fierce criticism in the motorsport world because it put an end to a long-cherished, patriarchal tradition.

The 'white hair' generation

"It is increasingly the older generation that does not approve of a woman succeeding in Formula 1," Flörsch told DW. "It's the generation that already has white hair on their heads, they come from a different time. There's this image of a tough, sweaty, battle-hardened racing driver who has to be a man. That can't change in their eyes."

Flörsch has just completed her debut season in the German Touring Car Masters (DTM) with her team 'Abt Sportsline'. She previously raced in the European and FIA Formula 3 Championships and her talent has long been apparent. Among racing drivers, there has never been anyone who did not believe that she could make it, she said. But for that, equal opportunities are needed.

"Women must receive the same support as men. If there are sponsors, companies, teams that believe in women, then we can make history," added the 21-year-old.

Sponsors slow to show courage

But sponsors in particular seem to have found it difficult to take a chance on a woman because none have been able to prove themselves winners. This is not due to lack of skill, willingness, fitness or an aversion to risks. Rather it is because there have been no sponsors who have had the courage to believe in a woman and provide her with the budget she and her team need for a successful season.

Money makes all the difference, whether it's Formula 1 or in the junior ranks. Flörsch, for example, had a budget of just €700,000 for her start in Formula 3 last year, just half of what the top team had available. "Accordingly, I never had the super successes. And because I don't have the super successes, I find it harder to find sponsors." Plus, of course, she's also a woman. "This cycle is annoying."

If more girls enter the junior ranks, and are promoted accordingly, it will only be a matter of time before another woman makes it into Formula 1. The last woman to race in an F1 Grand Prix was Italian driver Lella Lombardi. That was 45 years ago. There have been a few female test drivers over recent years but they never came close to a racing.

The W-Series, a racing series exclusively for women that started more than two years ago, has not changed the situation yet. It is supposed to ensure that female drivers get more racing practice free of charge, unlike in Formula 1, which costs millions. But though either gender can compete in F1, no female winner of the W-Series has ever made the jump across.

Is Girls on Track on track?

There is an obligation for governing body the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) to finally make a clear pathway for female drivers. The 'FIA Girls On Track' project has been trying to do just that for two years. "We want to inspire the next generation of young girls," says ambassador Susie Wolff, who was once a Williams F1 test driver.

"We want to make sure they are supported through role models and mentoring in sport."

Girls and young women aged eight to 18 can participate. "Before the pandemic broke out, we were organizing live events, bringing young schoolgirls to the track and showing them the different aspects of the sport. Because of the pandemic, everything is virtual now. This has the great advantage that we can reach a huge global audience instead of just doing local events at community level," Wolff said in an FIA interview.

Getting behind the wheel yourself and experiencing motorsport at first hand during a free practice session at a top team will hopefully soon be possible again at "Girls On Track" and inspire even more young women.

Motorsport needs female role models

Flörsch also started young. When she was four-years-old, she sat in a kart for the first time. Since then, motorsport has never let her go. "I have petrol in my blood," said the racing driver with a laugh.

She supports the FIA's initiative. "As long as there are only men driving, it's hard for a young girl to recognize her ability to be a driver and say 'mum I want to take up the sport too'."

That's why female racers are needed.

"Once there is a successful woman in Formula 1, it will be a no-brainer," Flörsch added, once again entirely convincingly.

She herself still dreams of Formula 1. But she knows that her chances do not depend on her skill alone.

This article was adapted from German.