Zero-Covid China: a failed strategy?

DW’s Daniel Satra travels to China to get a sense of the country’s Covid-19 strategy. What he finds is constant mandatory testing, workers dealing with lockdowns and severe isolation rules. The government’s strategy even affects his own reporting.
Why does the reporter’s Coronavirus smartphone app keep jumping from green to yellow, requiring yet another PCR test and hours of waiting? The regulations have had an untold effect on locals too, but those he speaks to seem convinced that the rules are for their own protection.