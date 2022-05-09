 Zero-Covid China: a failed strategy? | Reporter - On Location | DW | 02.07.2022

Reporter

Zero-Covid China: a failed strategy?

DW’s Daniel Satra travels to China to get a sense of the country’s Covid-19 strategy. What he finds is constant mandatory testing, workers dealing with lockdowns and severe isolation rules. The government’s strategy even affects his own reporting.

Watch video 12:36

Why does the reporter’s Coronavirus smartphone app keep jumping from green to yellow, requiring yet another PCR test and hours of waiting? The regulations have had an untold effect on locals too, but those he speaks to seem convinced that the rules are for their own protection.

BEIJING, CHINA - APRIL 29: A health worker wears protective closing as he walks with disinfectant equipment along the fence of a community in lockdown due to a local COVID-19 outbreak on April 29, 2022 in Beijing, China. China is trying to contain a spike in coronavirus cases in capital Beijing, after dozens of people tested positive for the virus in recent days. Local authorities have initiated mass testing in most districts and locked down some neighbourhoods where cases are found in an effort to maintain the country's zero COVID strategy. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

China tightens restrictions to quell COVID-19 outbreak 09.05.2022

China's biggest metropolis was put under strict lockdown for nearly two months. Now, however, cases have dropped.

Shanghai COVID-19 restrictions ease 22.05.2022

Sweeping lockdowns to check the spread of COVID-19 are taking a severe toll on the Chinese economy.

China's 'zero-COVID' policy prompts EU firms to put investments on hold 05.05.2022

220315 -- CHANGCHUN, March 15, 2022 -- Cellphone photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows people lining up for nucleic acid test in Changchun, northeast China s Jilin Province, March 15, 2022. Jilin Province reported 3,076 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday. CHINA-JILIN-COVID-19-CASES CN ZhaoxDandan PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

China's COVID-19 strategy tested as infections soar 15.03.2022

