'Zany' Euro 2020 kicks off, but economic impact will be limited

When Michel Platini promoted his brainchild back in 2012 that Euro 2020 should be held in multiple European cities rather than in one host country, the word he used to describe his idea was "zany."

Nine years on, Platini is long gone as UEFA president, a casualty of the corruption crisis involving FIFA and Sepp Blatter. The pandemic-battered 2020 is gone, without the Euros having adorned it. But remarkably, despite everything, the zany idea endures.

This strangest of European Championships kicks off this evening in Rome with a match between Italy and Turkey. Matches in Baku, Copenhagen, St. Petersburg follow on Saturday, with Bucharest, Amsterdam and London playing hosts on Sunday. Budapest, Seville, Munich and Glasgow are the other host cities.

Apart from the surreal novelty of a major tournament without a central host, there is still the pandemic to contend with. In normal times, big-ticket events like this mean party time for football fans all across Europe. Euro 2020 takes place within a context about as uncongenial to reveling as possible.

The novel hosting format of Euro 2020 long predates the pandemic and was the brainchild of former UEFA President Michel Platini

Stadiums at reduced capacity, test requirements to go to matches, fan zones or bars, and strict quarantine rules in many of the host nations is the new reality.

With all that in mind, it's not just fans wishing things were perhaps a little different. Those in the hospitality and tourism sectors across the Continent will also likely be wondering what might have been over the next few weeks.

Hosting dividend divided

Even without the pandemic, the economic impact of Euro 2020 was always going to be different to a normal European Championship or World Cup due to the novel hosting setup.

Euro 2016, held in France, boosted the country's economy by around €1.2 billion ($1.48 billion) according to a study by the Limoges-based Centre for Sports Law and Economy (CDES) and the KENEO agency.

More than 600,000 visitors stayed in France for an average of eight days each with a per-person spending average of €154 every day. Coupled with the fact that France needed little capital investment to prepare for the tournament (spending around €200 million on infrastructure upgrades), hosting was a decision that made economic sense.

A tournament spread out over 11 cities in different countries was always going to have a significantly diluted economic impact for the individual locations.

Off the field, Euro 2020 will bear little resemblance to Euro 2016, won by Portugal (above)

However, on the investment side, it meant host nations and cities would not have to spend anything like the fortunes needed if they were hosting the entire tournament. Indeed, when Platini presented his idea for Euro 2020 nine years ago, part of his logic was how expensive Euro 2012 had been for Poland and Ukraine.

Pandemic blues

Even accounting for the dynamics of the format, the tournament would still have been a far greater money-spinner for host cities if it weren't for the pandemic.

The Irish capital, Dublin, had been in line to host four games at Euro 2020 but in April this year it was stripped of its hosting rights by UEFA due to Ireland's especially stringent pandemic regulations.

Long before that, a 2019 study by the consultancy EY-DKM on behalf of Dublin City Council found that the presence of around 90,000 tourists in the city for the duration of the tournament would boost the city's economy to the tune of €106 million.

Other host cities could have expected similar boosts, especially London, which will host both semifinals and the final.

Rome hosts the opening game, but the city will look very different to how it would for a "normal" tournament opener in terms of crowds

That is all obviously different now. Most games in the tournament will probably be played in stadiums hosting less than 50% capacity. A tiny fraction of the fans that would have traveled across Europe for a pandemic-free Euros will travel over the coming weeks. Quarantine rules remain strict in many host cities, especially in the UK, where Glasgow hosts games alongside London.

For those few fans who do travel for games, fan zones, bars, hotels and city centers will still be subject to the kind of rules that significantly curtail the economic activity of tourists. That said, the tournament begins at a time of a general loosening of rules as virus cases decline — providing a little succor for those in the travel and hospitality sectors.

Still a good month for UEFA

Economically speaking, Euro 2020 is unrecognizable to its counterparts of recent years. While Euro 2016 provided an obvious boon to the French economy, Euro 2012 was also important in the development of the Polish and Ukrainian economies, for different reasons.

The two countries spent around €31 billion in advance of that tournament, with the vast majority being spent on roads, airports, railways and other infrastructure. While in the years after the tournament, Ukraine was beset by the Donbas war, Poland's infrastructural investment continues to reap longer-term benefits for the country.

Euro 2020: The stadiums in pictures London — Wembley Stadium Final in London! With 90,000 seats, the rebuilt stadium in Wembley will be the largest arena at Euro 2020. Even if the historic splendor of the "Old Wembley" has gone, its replacement is still imposing. In addition to three group games and a round of 16 match, both semifinals and the final will also take place here. But will England still be there?

Euro 2020: The stadiums in pictures Munich — Allianz Arena The Allianz Arena is the pride and joy of Bayern Munich. Built as a pure soccer stadium with a capacity of 67,812 seats, it meets UEFA's highest standards. The stadium's illuminated oval-shaped outer shell is worth seeing. During the Euros, Munich will host the three first-round matches of the German national team, plus a quarterfinal.

Euro 2020: The stadiums in pictures Rome — Olympic Stadium The Olympic Stadium in Rome seats 72,700, but is in need of renovation. In 1987, the Athletics World Championships were held in this stadium, as well as the 1990 World Cup. It was the venue for the German team's successes in the 1980 Euros and in Italia 90. Three preliminary round matches and a quarterfinal will be played in Rome.

Euro 2020: The stadiums in pictures Baku — National Stadium The new National Stadium of Azerbaijan, which opened in March 2015, holds 69,870 spectators. It replaced the small Tofik Bahramov Stadium as the home ground of Azerbaijan's national team. In 2019, Chelsea won the Europa League final here against Arsenal. At Euro 2020, Baku will get three group games and a quarterfinal.

Euro 2020: The stadiums in pictures St. Petersburg — Kretowski Stadium The Kretowski Stadium in St. Petersburg, also known as the Gazprom Arena, was built for the 2018 World Cup. The arena seats 69,000 spectators and stands on the site of the old Kirov Stadium, which was demolished in 2006. The construction costs were immense, at around €930 million. The arena will host three group matches and a quarterfinal in 2021.

Euro 2020: The stadiums in pictures Copenhagen — Parken Home of Danish giants FC Copenhagen, Parken is one of the smallest stadiums at Euro 2020 with just over 38,000 seats. The impressive infrastructure of the city and the modern nature of the stadium were in its favor though. In the inaugural match at the stadium in 1992, Denmark lost 2-1 to Germany in a friendly. This time, three preliminary round matches and a round of 16 match are planned.

Euro 2020: The stadiums in pictures Amsterdam — Johan Cruyff Arena The 52,960-capacity arena, named after Holland's famous number 14, is one of the most innovative stadiums at the European Championship. The arena has a retractable roof and is equipped with special lights that control the growth of the grass. It already played host to matches at Euro 2000. Twenty-one years later, Amsterdam will host three group matches and a round of 16 game.

Euro 2020: The stadiums in pictures Bucharest — National Stadium The new Romanian National Stadium was built from 2008 onwards on the same site as the old National Stadium, which had stood since 1953. It has a capacity of 55,600 and hosts the international matches of Romania. At Euro 2020, three preliminary round matches and round of 16 games will be played here.

Euro 2020: The stadiums in pictures Seville — Olympic Stadium Because the city's two major soccer clubs — Real Betis and Sevilla — have their own stadiums, soccer games are rarely played at the Estadio Olimpico. It seats 57,619 spectators. Bilbao was originally planned as the venue, but was dumped by UEFA because the Basque regional government could not guarantee the presence of spectators during the coronavirus pandemic.

Euro 2020: The stadiums in pictures Budapest — Ferenc Puskas Stadium The stadium, named after one of Hungary's best soccer players, is where the Hungarian national soccer team plays most of its home games. In recent weeks, the stadium has often been an alternate venue in the Champions League — for RB Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach, among others. At the European Championship, three group matches and one round of 16 match will be played here.

Euro 2020: The stadiums in pictures Glasgow — Hampden Park The 52,500-capacity arena was the largest soccer stadium in the world until the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro opened in 1950. Hampden Park, usually home to the Scottish national team, will host three group games and a round of 16 match at Euro 2020, although Scotland's game against England will take place at Wembley. Both Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen have lost European Cup finals here. Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons



One group that is very likely to benefit economically from Euro 2020 is UEFA, the administrative body of football in Europe. Through its lucrative sale of broadcast and commercial rights for the competition, the European Championships has become a serious profit generator in recent years.

UEFA made a net profit of €847 million on Euro 2016, a €500 million increase on Euro 2012. Revenue growth from the competition has grown dramatically over the years. For example, Euro 1992 took in just €40.9 million in revenues.

The pandemic is likely to have an impact on this year's figures and UEFA's financial report next year will ultimately tell the full picture. But the organizing body's revenues will still be insulated in a way that the bars, hotels and restaurants of the host cities can only dream of.