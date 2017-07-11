 Yemen: Saudi-led coalition to halt military offensive | News | DW | 30.03.2022

News

Yemen: Saudi-led coalition to halt military offensive

The Saudi-led coalition said it wants to faciliate political talks and peacemaking efforts during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen

Saudi Arabia and coaltion partners have been fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels since 2015

The Saudi-led coalition said Tuesday that it would halt its ongoing military offensive in Yemen amid efforts to find a political solution to the crisis. 

The move follows a call by the UN for a truce during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to begin on April 2.

More to follow...

dvv/wd (AP, Reuters)  

