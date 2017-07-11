Yemen: Saudi-led coalition to halt military offensive

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Saudi-led coalition said it wants to faciliate political talks and peacemaking efforts during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
The Saudi-led coalition said Tuesday that it would halt its ongoing military offensive in Yemen amid efforts to find a political solution to the crisis.
The move follows a call by the UN for a truce during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to begin on April 2.
More to follow...
dvv/wd (AP, Reuters)