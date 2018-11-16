 Yemen Houthis seek truce with Saudi coalition | News | DW | 18.11.2018

News

Yemen Houthis seek truce with Saudi coalition

Houthi rebels have halted their drone and missile attacks against Saudi Arabia and its allies. The Iran-linked group also said they were ready for a ceasefire if the Saudi-led coalition "wants peace."

Yemen rebel wielding a machine gun (Getty Images/AFP/M. Huwais)

Houthi militants announced they would stop their "drone and missile strikes" against Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and their allies in Yemen.

The rebels said they were ready for a broader armistice if "the Saudi coalition wants peace" in a Sunday statement signed by Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, the head of the rebels' Supreme Revolutionary Committee.

Previously, the warring parties agreed to meet for peace talks in Sweden. While the date has not been set, UN envoy Martin Griffiths said it would be "soon."

Read more: Saudi airstrike kills dozens of children in Yemen school bus

The three-and-a-half-year-war has pitted forces loyal to President President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, backed by the Saudi-led bombing, against Houthi rebels associated with Tehran. Saudi-led coalition has recently intensified the bombing in the key strategic area of Hodeida. A blockade of the port city could trigger unprecedented famine.

Official death toll of the fighting in Yemen stands at over 10,000, but many activists believe the actual number could be far greater.

Watch video 04:03
Now live
04:03 mins.

Starving Yemenis eat leaves to survive

dj/aw (Reuters, dpa)

Yemen warring parties agree to UN talks in Sweden

UN chief: Destroying Yemen's Hodeida port would be 'catastrophic'

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called on the warring factions in Yemen to engage in peace talks. Recent clashes in the port city of Hodeida have exacerbated the world's worst humanitarian crisis. (12.11.2018)  

UN chief: Destroying Yemen's Hodeida port would be 'catastrophic'

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called on the warring factions in Yemen to engage in peace talks. Recent clashes in the port city of Hodeida have exacerbated the world's worst humanitarian crisis. (12.11.2018)  

Airstrike on Yemen school bus kills dozens of children

Saudi-led coalition airstrikes hit a school bus and a market in northern Yemen. The coalition said the strikes were legitimate and accused Houthi rebels of using children as human shields. (09.08.2018)  

Starving Yemenis eat leaves to survive  

Sanaa Huthi Kundgebung

In Yemen's war, locals struggle to stay neutral 17.11.2018

Ever more Yemenis are siding with the Saudi coalition or Houthis to safeguard a salary and a semblance of protection. But some are determined to stay neutral, despite the obstacles they face. Mat Nashed reports.

Jemen Sanaa Bürgerkrieg Ruinen

Saudi airstrikes hit airport near Sanaa amid calls for peace 02.11.2018

A day after Yemen's Saudi-backed government offered to restart peace talks with Houthi rebels, Saudi-led airstrikes pummeled an airport in Sanaa. International appeals for a ceasefire have had no effect on the war.

Jemen Konflikte

UN chief: Destroying Yemen's Hodeida port would be 'catastrophic' 12.11.2018

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called on the warring factions in Yemen to engage in peace talks. Recent clashes in the port city of Hodeida have exacerbated the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

