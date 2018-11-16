Yemen Houthis seek truce with Saudi coalition

Houthi militants announced they would stop their "drone and missile strikes" against Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and their allies in Yemen.

The rebels said they were ready for a broader armistice if "the Saudi coalition wants peace" in a Sunday statement signed by Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, the head of the rebels' Supreme Revolutionary Committee.

Previously, the warring parties agreed to meet for peace talks in Sweden. While the date has not been set, UN envoy Martin Griffiths said it would be "soon."

The three-and-a-half-year-war has pitted forces loyal to President President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, backed by the Saudi-led bombing, against Houthi rebels associated with Tehran. Saudi-led coalition has recently intensified the bombing in the key strategic area of Hodeida. A blockade of the port city could trigger unprecedented famine.

Official death toll of the fighting in Yemen stands at over 10,000, but many activists believe the actual number could be far greater.

