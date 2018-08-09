Airstrike on Yemen school bus kills dozens of children

An airstrike in Yemen on Thursday was reported to have killed between 20 and 39 people, many of them children.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Yemen reported that following an attack on a bus driving children near Dahyan Market in the northern province of Saada, dozens of dead and wounded had been taken to a hospital it supports. The area is a Houthi-rebel stronghold.

The ICRC noted via Twitter: "Under international humanitarian law, civilians must be protected during conflict."

Houthi-run Al Masirah TV in the capital Sanaa gave a higher toll for the attack, saying 39 people were killed and 51 — mainly children — were wounded. TV images of children being taken out of a bus into a hospital were shown.

Youssef al-Hadri, a spokesman for the Houthi-controlled health ministry said most of those killed were under 15 years of age.

Robert Mardini of the ICRC wrote on Twitter that it was "high time for these relapsing tragedies to stop in Yemen."

There was no immediate comment from the Saudi-led coalition.

There were further airstrikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Thursday. Details of casualties and damage are still to come.

Economic targets

Attacks on economic targets have become more frequent in Yemen in recent months.

Last week, there was an attack on a fish market in the port city of Hodeidahwhich killed at least 55 civilians and wounded 170, according to the ICRC. The city is a key point of entry for international aid supplies.

The country's infrastructure has been severely damaged in the three years of conflict between Saudi Arabia with its Sunni Muslim allies and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Previous airstrikes have hit water supplies, further endangering a population facing a cholera epidemic.

More than 22.2 million people in the impoverished country on the tip of the Arabian peninsula are in need of assistance in what has become the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

jm/rt (AP, Reuters, AFP)

