Xabi Alonso loses Champions League debut as Leverkusen coach

Xabi Alonso might not have played football for five years, but the way the 40-year-old moved on the sidelines of his first Champions League game as a coach suggested his body is still connected to the habits of a career spent in central midfield.

The Leverkusen boss was a bundle of energy, leaning, pointing, gesticulating, clapping, but for all his efforts Alonso the coach was reminded that control in the dugout is not the same as in midfield.

Conceding six minutes in was far from ideal, but such is the risk of playing Alonso's way. In his first game in charge, Leverkusen dispatched Schalke 4-0 thanks to a more active, intensive approach that saw Leverkusen play much higher up the field. Against a much better opponent wearing blue and white, the Bundesliga side were exposed.

Missed their moment

But with that risk comes reward, or at least it should. Leverkusen spent most of the rest of the first half and the start of the second pushing for an equalizer, but ended the game without one and having conceded two more.

The hosts side lacked a bit of composure right when they needed it most — Diogo Costa saved Kerem Demirbay's penalty and Leverkusen conceded two penalties — but they were also short of luck.

The video assistant referee (VAR) correctly ruled out Amine Adli's deflected strike right when the momentum of the game was in their favor and Leverkusen finished the night with nearly four times as many attempts as their visitors.

When Costa superbly palmed away Moussa Diaby's curling effort it was clear that this was not going to be Leverkusen's night. With three goals from five attempts, Porto had shown their hosts the meaning of effectivity.

It was also a reminder that a new coach and one big win doesn't heal all wounds. While the horrible start to the season cost Gerardo Seoane his job, Leverkusen's players have remained and with them many of the problems.

Goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, fresh off signing a new deal, has been in perhaps the worst form of his career. Patrik Schick has lost his golden touch in front of goal and even Diaby has been more hot and cold than usual.

Leverkusen might have lost the game, but the early signs suggest Alonso is a good fit for this team. For a side that in the modern has always been at their best when they have played a risky, entertaining style of football, Alonso'sapproach felt like the right way for this group to play. The only thing missing tonight was the goal at the right time.

Xabi Alonso was a busy figure on the sidelines vs. Porto

Right man, right time

It would be easy to ask after a result like this whether Alonso's appointment came at the right time for him. After all, being a great player doesn't guarantee the same success from the dugout, but the arguments in favor of Alonso are compelling.

The son of a manager who had an illustrious and intelligent playing career in midfield under some of the most influential and successful coaches in football, and who also learned the coaching trade away from the spotlight, deserves a chance. Add to that Alonso's manner - the former Bayern Munich technical director Michael Reschke said Alonso "emitted a natural authority, not an overwhelming one but rather that of a gentleman" - and it's hard not to be enticed by the Spaniard.

Leverkusen were and now he's the man in control. It's time to enjoy the ride.