WWF launches investigation in response to human rights abuse accusations

The World Wide Fund for Nature has commissioned an independent review to investigate reportss of murder, torture and raids by rangers the charity supports. The accusations came to light in a US media report.
WWF pledged Monday to investigate accusations the organization and its partners engaged in a series of human rights violations.
The move came after the publication of a year-long international investigation by Buzzfeed News, which accused the nonprofit of funding and working with paramilitary forces which disregard human rights in their quest to save endangered animals.
What the report alleged:
Read more: Conservation in times of war
Cover-up alleged
The director of Survival International, an indigenous peoples' rights charity, called the issues raised in the report "the scandal that WWF has been covering up for decades."
"Will WWF continue with 'business as normal' after these truly shocking revelations, or will it, finally, actually address the problem?" Director Stephen Corry said.
WWF responds
WWF is active in more than 100 countries and territories. Forest rangers face dangerous conditions and are often shot at or killed by poachers while carrying out their duties.
In a statement, WWF said it had commissioned a review into the cases raised by Buzzfeed and asked the news organization to share the evidence it had.
"We have stringent policies designed to ensure both we and our partners are safeguarding the rights and well-being of indigenous people and local communities in the places we work. Any breach of these policies is unacceptable to us and, should the review uncover any, we are committed to taking swift action," an unnamed WWF spokesperson said.
se/aw (dpa, Buzzfeed)
Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.
The population of mountain gorillas, which survive on the forest-cloaked volcanoes of central Africa, has increased by a quarter to over 1,000 individuals since 2010, wildlife authorities said. (02.06.2018)
Africa's elephants are on the road to extinction. Faye Cuevas founded the tenBonma project to secure their future by stopping poachers before they kill the animals. And that involves a lot of detective work. (12.09.2018)
One prolific poacher in Missouri will have to watch the heart-wrenching Walt Disney classic "Bambi" once a month behind bars. The man is accused of taking the heads of hundreds of deer and leaving the bodies to rot. (18.12.2018)
With much of the Central African Republic in the hands of warlords, it's a nation synonymous with violent conflict. Yet amid the chaos of a torn country, conservationists are hard at work. (20.12.2018)
In Pilanesberg National Park poachers target rhinos every few days. We speak to park manager Johnson Maoka, about the challenges of his job and the future of wildlife protection (24.09.2018)