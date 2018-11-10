 World leaders gather to mark 100 years since WWI armistice | News | DW | 11.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

World leaders gather to mark 100 years since WWI armistice

Leaders of some 70 countries are commemorating the armistice that ended World War I a century ago. Some 10 million soldiers lost their lives in the conflict.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier (picture-alliance/empics/A. Matthews)

Steinmeier was the first German leader to join the annual remembrance ceremony in Britain​

In London, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier became the first German head of state to place a wreath at the Cenotaph war memorial in central London. He arrived with Prince Charles, who laid the first wreath on behalf of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who looked on from a nearby balcony.

The wreath that Steinmeier laid at the cenotaph bore the following handwritten message: "Honored to remember side by side/Grateful for reconciliation/Hopeful for a future in peace and friendship."

Ahead of the ceremony, the British government said Steinmeier's wreath was laid "in a historic act of reconciliation."

Paris, Arc de Triomphe

Some 70 world leaders gathered at the famous Arc de Triomphe in the French capital to mark 100 years since the end of World War I.

Commemorations in Paris had been scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. local time (1000 UTC), the time that the Armistice signed by the Allies and the Germans on November 11, 1918, went into force. However, the proceedings were slightly delayed, with leaders arriving too late for the exact moment.

Paris commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Armistice (picture-alliance/TASS/M. Metzel)

The large number of countries represented in Paris reflects the widespread nature of a conflict in which an estimated 37  million people, including 10 million soldiers, lost their lives. The city of Paris itself was a key objective in the war, with the Allies fighting successfully against German efforts to capture it in 1914.

The solemn ceremony, held in rainy conditions, featured schoolchildren reading moving messages written by soldiers in eight languages, as well as musical performances, including by French-born Chinese-American cellist Yo-Yo Ma and West African singer Angelique Kidjo.

Patriotism, not nationalism

French President Emmanuel Macron held an address in which he described the joy at the end of the conflict, but also remembered the horrors and millions of dead and wounded.

In his speech, he called the nationalism that underlay the war a betrayal of patriotism. He appealed for friendship and dialogue between the nations to create a peaceful future.

Watch video 03:05
Now live
03:05 mins.

End of World War I and its aftermath in Europe

"The old demons are rising again," Macron said. "We must reaffirm before our peoples our true and huge responsibility: that of passing on to our children the world that previous generations dreamed of."

"Together, we can banish the specters of climate change, poverty, hunger, illness, all the
inequalities and every ignorance," he added
Read more: World War I: Europe and the politics of remembrance

Macron walking on red carpet before his speech (Reuetrs/M. Ludovic)

Macron stressed the dangers of nationalism in his speech

Far-flung conflict

The Paris commemorations were preceded by ceremonies in New Zealand, Australia, India, Hong Kong and Myanmar, former British colonies that lost tens of thousands of people sent to fight in the war.

Although Sunday's ceremonies celebrate an act that brought a short-lived peace to the world, they are taking place at a time of growing nationalism and international tensions.

  • World War I armistice centenary (Getty Images/AFP/M. Melville)

    Solemn ceremonies held worldwide to mark WWI armistice centenary

    New Zealand leads the remembrance

    A 10-cannon salute was held at the Wellington waterfront on Sunday morning to mark the armistice centenary. A kilometer away at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, hundreds of people gathered for a service attended by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Some 100,000 New Zealand soldiers and nurses served overseas in World War I, and more than 16,000 never came back.

  • Sydney Opera House (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Mooy)

    Solemn ceremonies held worldwide to mark WWI armistice centenary

    Poppies adorn Sydney Opera House

    The sails of Sydney's iconic opera house were illuminated with red poppies for Remembrance Day to signify the bright red flowers that grew on the Western Front battlefields following the war. Around a sixth of Australia's then less than 5 million population enlisted to fight. More than half of them were either killed, wounded, gassed or taken prisoner.

  • A girl stands in front of Hong Kong's Cenotaph (Getty Images/AFP/V. Prakash)

    Solemn ceremonies held worldwide to mark WWI armistice centenary

    Asian countries pay respects to war dead

    Observances were held in Myanmar and Hong Kong (pictured), where school children laid wreaths in remembrance at the Cenotaph war memorial, while veterans saluted. In India, a ceremony at New Delhi's War Cemetary was attended by relatives of many soldiers. The Indian Army sent a million troops to Africa, the Middle East and Europe to fight in World War I.

  • Trump, Merkel and Macron (picture-alliance/TASS/M. Metzel)

    Solemn ceremonies held worldwide to mark WWI armistice centenary

    World leaders gather in Paris

    A moving armistice ceremony was held in Paris, watched by around 70 world leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump. The leaders missed the exact moment of the armistice anniversary as they were running late. The memorial included classical music and the reading aloud of letters by WWI soldiers.

  • Republican guards marching (Getty Images/AFP/M. Ludovic)

    Solemn ceremonies held worldwide to mark WWI armistice centenary

    Millions of fallen soldiers remembered

    France's Republican guards took part in the parade close to Paris' Arc de Triomphe. At the exact moment 100 years ago that Allied and German weapons fell silent, French Fighter jets passed over the commemorations. Hundreds of miles away, bells rang across Europe's Western Front, the main theater of conflict during World War I.

  • Princes Harry and William (picture-alliance/empics/A. Matthews)

    Solemn ceremonies held worldwide to mark WWI armistice centenary

    Britain's royals lay wreaths

    Britain's commemorations at the Cenotaph war memorial in London were led by the Queen, who watched from a nearby balcony, and Prime Minister Theresa May. Princes William and Harry also laid wreaths for the 900,000 British soldiers killed in the 'Great War.'

  • Frank-Walter Steinmeier (picture-alliance/empics/A. Matthews)

    Solemn ceremonies held worldwide to mark WWI armistice centenary

    Steinmeier's 'historic act of reconciliation'

    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier became the first German head of state to attend the annual Remembrance commemorations in London. The British government said before the ceremony that he would lay the wreath at the Cenotaph "on behalf of the German people in a historic act of reconciliation." Germany lost 1.8 million soldiers out of 13 million mobilized for World War I.

  • Ceremony in St Petersburg (Getty Images/AFP/O. Matseva)

    Solemn ceremonies held worldwide to mark WWI armistice centenary

    Respect for lives lost on the Eastern Front

    While Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the armistice centenary observance in Paris, Russia's military paid its own respects at a cemetery for WW1 heroes near St Petersburg. Members of military history clubs donned 'Great War'-era military uniforms to mark the occasion. More than 2.4 million Russians lost their lives in one of the world's most devasting conflicts.

    Author: Nik Martin


US President Donald Trump, one of the leaders attending the event, is seen by many as undermining the Western alliance and world bodies such as the UN with his self-declared nationalism.

Trump will not be present at the Paris Peace Forum conceived by Macron to highlight the importance of international institutions for global peace and prosperity.

The Forum is to be opened with a speech given by German Chancellor Angela Merkel alongside UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Melania Trump, Donald Trump and Angela Merkel (Reuters/F. Mori)

Trump, with his wife Melania, sat next to Merkel during the ceremony

Some of those who participated in Sunday's commemorations had relatives who fought in what is often known as the "Great War," and had come a long way to be in Paris, as DW's Bernd Riegert reported.

Some protest

Other attendees of the memorial service and Forum included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump and Putin greeted each other and shook hands at the ceremony, Russian television showed. The gesture comes as relations between their two countries remain strained, among other things because of alleged Russian interference in recent US elections.

The US president pointedly did not extend his hand to Trudeau. Earlier this year, Trump described the Canadian premier as "dishonest and weak" amid a dispute over what he alleges are Canada's "unfair" trade practices.

As Trump's motorcade made its way up the Champs-Elysees, it was temporarily halted after two topless protesters approached it wearing slogans on their bodies. Police quickly overpowered the protesters, whom the feminist group Femen claimed as its own.

Watch video 03:35
Now live
03:35 mins.

World War One as seen from the African perspective

tj/rc (AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

World War I: Europe and the politics of remembrance

Exactly 100 years ago, World War I came to an end. France and the UK will be holding major commemorative events, and high-ranking German leaders will be attending. What does this tell us about our respective cultures? (08.11.2018)  

WWI centenary: Merkel and Macron visit WWI memorial

Chancellor Angela Merkel and her French counterpart marked the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I by unveiling a plaque at Rethondes. Leaders from 67 countries are set to join the weekend's commemorations. (10.11.2018)  

France's Emmanuel Macron uses UN speech to rebuke Trump-style nationalism

President Macron urged leaders to reject "the law of the most powerful," in what was seen as a veiled rebuke of the US. He also stressed the need for dialogue with Iran, which Trump accused of having a "blood agenda." (26.09.2018)  

Solemn ceremonies held worldwide to mark WWI armistice centenary

Large crowds have gathered for observances all over the world to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. From Wellington to London, as silence fell, people honored the estimated 40 million dead and wounded. (11.11.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

End of World War I and its aftermath in Europe  

World War One as seen from the African perspective  

Related content

100 Jahre Ende Erster Weltkrieg Gedenkfeier Macron Merkel

WWI centenary: Merkel and Macron visit WWI memorial 10.11.2018

Chancellor Angela Merkel and her French counterpart marked the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I by unveiling a plaque at Rethondes. Leaders from 67 countries are set to join the weekend's commemorations.

100 Jahre Ende Erster Weltkrieg Compiegne

Solemn ceremonies held worldwide to mark WWI armistice centenary 11.11.2018

Large crowds have gathered for observances all over the world to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. From Wellington to London, as silence fell, people honored the estimated 40 million dead and wounded.

UK Games of Remembrance in Nottingham

Games of Remembrance: Two armies mark WWI armistice centenary 08.11.2018

Men's and women's teams from the British and German armies played a pair of commemorative friendlies in Nottingham, days before the centenary of the end of World War I. Even in the trenches, football never died.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 