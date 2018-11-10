 World leaders gather in Paris to mark 100 years since WWI Armistice | News | DW | 11.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

World leaders gather in Paris to mark 100 years since WWI Armistice

Leader of some 70 countries are commemorating the Armistice that ended World War One a century ago. Some 10 million soldiers lost their lives in the conflict.

Military officer Garcia playing original Armistice bugle of 1918 (Reuters/F. Mori)

Some 70 world leaders gathered at the famous Arc de Triomphe in the French capital, Paris, on Sunday to mark one hundred years since the end of World War One.

Commemorations in Paris had been scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. local time (1000 UTC), the time that the Armistice signed by the Allies and the Germans on November 11, 1918, went into force. However, the proceedings were slightly delayed, with leaders arriving too late for the exact moment.

The large number of countries represented in Paris reflects the widespread nature of a conflict in which an estimated 37  million people, including 10 million soldiers, lost their lives. The city of Paris itself was a key objective in the war, with the Allies fighting successfully against German efforts to capture it in 1914.

The solemn ceremony featured schoolchildren reading moving messages written by soldiers in eight languages, as well as musical performances, including by French-born Chinese-American cellist Yo-Yo Ma and West African singer Angelique Kidjo.

Read more: World War I: Europe and the politics of remembrance

Wide-flung conflict

The Paris commemorations were preceded by ceremonies in New Zealand, Australia, India, Hong Kong and Myanmar, former British colonies that lost tens of thousands of people sent to fight in the war.

Although Sunday's ceremonies celebrate an act that brought a short-lived peace to the world, they are taking place at a time  of growing nationalism and international tensions.

US President Donald Trump, one of the leaders attending the event, is seen by many as undermining the Western alliance with his self-declared nationalism. Trump will not be present at the Paris Peace Forum scheduled to take place after a memorial service on the Champs-Elysees, a conference conceived by French President Emmanuel Macron that aims to highlight the importance of international institutions for global peace and prosperity.

The Forum is to be opened with a speech given by German Chancellor Angela Merkel alongside UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Other attendees of the memorial service and Forum including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump and Putin greeted each other and shook hands at the ceremony, Russian television showed. The gesture comes as relations between their two countries remain strained, among other things because of alleged Russian interference in recent US elections.

tj/rc (AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

World War I: Europe and the politics of remembrance

Exactly 100 years ago, World War I came to an end. France and the UK will be holding major commemorative events, and high-ranking German leaders will be attending. What does this tell us about our respective cultures? (08.11.2018)  

WWI centenary: Merkel and Macron visit WWI memorial

Chancellor Angela Merkel and her French counterpart marked the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I by unveiling a plaque at Rethondes. Leaders from 67 countries are set to join the weekend's commemorations. (10.11.2018)  

France's Emmanuel Macron uses UN speech to rebuke Trump-style nationalism

President Macron urged leaders to reject "the law of the most powerful," in what was seen as a veiled rebuke of the US. He also stressed the need for dialogue with Iran, which Trump accused of having a "blood agenda." (26.09.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Related content

100 Jahre Erster Weltkrieg Gedenkfeier Macron Merkel

WWI centenary: Merkel and Macron visit WWI memorial 10.11.2018

Chancellor Angela Merkel and her French counterpart marked the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I by unveiling a plaque at Rethondes. Leaders from 67 countries are set to join the weekend's commemorations.

UK Games of Remembrance in Nottingham

Games of Remembrance: Two armies mark WWI armistice centenary 08.11.2018

Men's and women's teams from the British and German armies played a pair of commemorative friendlies in Nottingham, days before the centenary of the end of World War I. Even in the trenches, football never died.

Paris US-Präsident Trump und Macron

Donald Trump hits back at Emmanuel Macron for European army proposal 10.11.2018

The US president has said his French counterpart's comment about the need to create an EU army was "very insulting." Trump is set to take part in ceremonies in France to mark the 100 years since the end of World War I.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 