March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day, an occasion for awareness that has been formally observed by the United Nations since 2012. The 2024 theme is "End the Stereotypes" about people with the neurodiverse condition.

About one in 800 babies are born with Down syndrome, or Trisomy 21, a condition that means they have an extra chromosome, which often causes various intellectual and physical disabilities, as well as other medical issues. March 21, or the 21st day of the third month of the year, was selected as the date of World Down Syndrome Day to signify the trisomy, or tripling, of the 21st chromosome.