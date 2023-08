08/25/2023 August 25, 2023

Rahma was born with Down Syndrome. But she's always had a special feeling for rhythm and dance. She took up rhythmic gymnastics und became a national champion in Egypt in 2022. Now she's leaving her home for the first time to compete at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin. What's it like being a gymnast in your own world? We tell the story of Rahma's special journey abroad.