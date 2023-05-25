What is it like to live with a disability?

More than one billion people in the world have a disability. They might, for example, use a wheelchair, have a visual impairment or learning difficulties.

In this edition of In Good Shape we hear from people responding to those challenges.

Paralysis didn't stop her becoming a dancer

Sophie Hauenherm was well on her way to becoming a professional dancer when fate struck. A spinal abscess left her partially paralyzed from the waist down. But the young woman didn't let it stop her.

AI can help people with disabilities

Image: ARD

In India, artificial intelligence has given a young woman the chance of a job and a confidence boost. She is learning computer skills in an employment project for people with disabilities. She is also contributing to technological advances.

Talking about vision loss on Tiktok

Image: WDR

People with visual impairments often have difficulties in everyday life because others don't understand the problems they face. Pauline Krieger is using TikTok to raise awareness. The influencer often takes a humorous approach.

Detecting breast cancer sooner

Image: NDR

Jennifer Bruns has a severe visual impairment and is a medical tactile examiner, or MTE. She has a heightened sense of touch and can feel very small lumps in breast tissue.

Jobs for people with Down syndrome

Image: BR

One hotel in Italy mainly employs people with Down syndrome. The work is a source of income and self-confidence for the young people involved. Projects like these also challenge social discrimination.

Losing a leg to bone cancer

Image: HR

Steven Leisler lost part of his leg due to bone cancer and the resulting complications. He has not let it stop him enjoying life. Now the blogger is helping other people facing a similar fate via social media, like Instagram and YouTube.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 27.05.2023 – 09:30 UTC

SUN 28.05.2023 – 00:30 UTC

MON 29.05.2023 – 02:30 UTC

WED 31.05.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SAT 27.05.2023 – 09:30 UTC

WED 31.05.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3