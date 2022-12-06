  1. Skip to content
Achraf Hakimi challenges Dani Olmo
Achraf Hakimi scored the winning penalty for MoroccoImage: Robert Michael/dpa/picture alliance
SoccerEurope

Morocco shock Spain in penalty shootout win

Kalika Mehta
25 minutes ago

In a World Cup scattered with shocks, Morocco produced one of the biggest in front of a partisan crowd. The only remaining African side held 2010 champions Spain to a goalless draw, before winning on penalties.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KYap

Morocco reached their first ever World Cup quarterfinal as they defeated Spain 3-0 on penalties, with goalkeepr Yassine Bono the hero after saving three spot-kicks, having held the former champions 0-0 through 120 minutes.

Spain could have clinched victory in the dying seconds of play, as Rodri found Pablo Sarabia at the back post but his volley from an angle cannoned off the far post and wide. Before that, Walid Cheddira had a golden opportunity at the end of the first half of extra time, racing onto Azzedine Ounahi's pass but shot straight at goalkeeper Unai Simon from 10 yards out.

A rowdy Education City Stadium could have been mistaken for being in the middle of Casablanca rather than Doha, as Moroccan fans filled the stands.

As expected, Spain dominated possession, with every pass loudly jeered from kickoff the end of the 120 minutes. But the 2010 World Cup champions looked toothless in front of goal and managed just a single shot in the entirety of the first half. 

In contrast Morocco looked lively, especially down the right with Sofiane Boufal constantly leaving right-back Marcos Llornte behind him.

Boufal created the North African country's best chance of the opening 45 minutes after he checked inside Marcos Llorente to cross into a crowded box, only to see Nayef Aguerd send a free header over the bar.

Despite their lack of chances, Luis Enrique's team remained customarily patient, and Dani Olmo finally had Spain's first shot on target after 55 minutes. His stinging strike from a Marco Asensio lay off was punched away by goalkeeper Bono.

And, with just seconds of regular time remaining, Olmo's whipped cross from a free-kick on the left, following a foul from Azzedine Ounahi, evaded everyone and required Bono to parry it away to safety.

Those chances came and went in extra time too, but Morocco won't care, with history assured.

Edited by: Matt Pearson

More to follow
 

