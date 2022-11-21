  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
COP27
War in Ukraine
Fußball-WM Katar 2022 | Senegal v Niederlande
Image: Jia Haocheng/Xinhua/IMAGO
SportsQatar

World Cup 2022: Gakpo repays Van Gaal's trust

Michael Da Silva
1 hour ago

The Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0 with two late goals in Doha on Monday. Cody Gakpo was the game’s standout player, scoring the game’s critical goal to underline his status as one of the tournament's players to watch.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JqLj

The Netherlands No.8 connected with Frenkie de Jong's teasing cross, flicking it in six minutes from the end. It was the moment that finally broke Senegal's resistance, and came from the Netherland's first shot on target in 84 minutes.

Played in front of thousands of empty seats at the Al-Thumama stadium, the Dutch would go on to get another before the night was out, with Davy Klaasen following up on Edouard Mendy's spillage of Memphis Depay's shot in the ninth minute of added time. It wasn't one of Mendy's finest displays for a Senegal team still rocking from the injury to Sadio Mane, which may prove to be a terminal issue for the reigning AFCON champions.

Mane's influence on this Senegal team goes beyond the obvious qualities he brings to the field. Bayern Munich's Sane is a Senegalese icon and his withdrawal from this tournament on its eve is a bitter blow for a Senegal team who had high hopes of making an impression in Qatar.

"I don't think the scoreline is a fair reflection of the game, I am really proud of my boys," said a defiant Senegal coach Aliou Cisse, who saw his problems deepen as both Abdou Diallo and Cheikhou Kouyate came off injured in the second half.

Gakpo and Van Gaal together
Gakpo is a Van Gaal favorite.Image: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Gakpo indispensible

Senegal were punished by a Netherlands team inspired by Gakpo, who has gained some admirers in the past couple of seasons. He's 23 and is coming into this tournament on the crest of a wave. In the Dutch Eredivisie, he's scored nine goals and collected 12 assists in 14 games. His combined tally is the highest of any player in the Eredivisie, Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A and La Liga.

His ball-striking ability, eye for a cross or a shot, turn of pace, and sheer stature and strength have made him a target for a number of Europe's biggest clubs. One of these are Manchester United, coached by Dutchman and former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag.

Tempted by a move to England in August, the left-sided forward sought the counsel of his international coach Louis van Gaal, himself a former Manchester United coach, earlier this season. Gakpo was advised by Van Gaal to stay at PSV to be sure to remain a key member of his Netherlands team.

He followed this advice and is enjoying the results, having become not only key to the Dutch, but an indispensable member of Van Gaal's team – even if the the coach was satisfied if not overjoyed with the performance of his team.

"I always had the feeling we were going to score a goal," said Van Gaal, who is in his third spell as coach of the national team. "It was an efficient win but I also thought we were fitter because every two minutes the Senegalese were lying on the ground. So I think it was a well-deserved victory even if I don't think it was a good match from us."

Under van Gaal, the Netherlands are now unbeaten in 16 games and have some thinking they could be the surprise package of this tournament. With Gakpo in attack, they have a chance.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Fußball Nationalmannschaft Niederlande Trainer Louis van Gaal

Manchester United name Louis van Gaal as new manager, Giggs as assistant

Manchester United name Louis van Gaal as new manager, Giggs as assistant

Manchester United have hired Dutchman Louis van Gaal as their new manager, with club icon Ryan Giggs named as his assistant. The current Netherlands boss is to take over following the World Cup in Brazil.
May 19, 2014
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A local stands near houses damaged after earthquake hit in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia

Indonesia: Over 150 killed as earthquake hits island of Java

Catastrophe6 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Deutschland | Softwarekonzern SAP in Walldorf

German firm faces payback bill in South Africa

German firm faces payback bill in South Africa

Business15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

This image released by all caps/Khoosat Films shows a scene from the film "Joyland."

Why Joyland movie stirred controversy in Pakistan

Why Joyland movie stirred controversy in Pakistan

Human Rights6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The Emsland Nuclear Power Station in Lingen, Germany

Why can't Germany break up with nuclear energy?

Why can't Germany break up with nuclear energy?

Business5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Three residents of the village of Blahodatne in the Kherson region of Ukraine speak to DW

Emerging from 8 months of Russian occupation

Emerging from 8 months of Russian occupation

Conflicts7 hours ago03:32 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Fußball-WM Katar 2022 | England v Iran

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

Sports4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Intense winter storm brings multiple feet of snow to Buffalo area.

Snowstorm paralyzes parts of western New York state

Snowstorm paralyzes parts of western New York state

ClimateNovember 19, 202201:31 min
More from North America

Latin America

In a large warehouse, a woman stands at a lectern on the left and a man at a lectern on the right; both people are flanked by the flags of China and El Salvador

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

BusinessNovember 19, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage