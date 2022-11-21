World Cup 2022: Gakpo repays Van Gaal's trust

The Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0 with two late goals in Doha on Monday. Cody Gakpo was the game’s standout player, scoring the game’s critical goal to underline his status as one of the tournament's players to watch.

The Netherlands No.8 connected with Frenkie de Jong's teasing cross, flicking it in six minutes from the end. It was the moment that finally broke Senegal's resistance, and came from the Netherland's first shot on target in 84 minutes.

Played in front of thousands of empty seats at the Al-Thumama stadium, the Dutch would go on to get another before the night was out, with Davy Klaasen following up on Edouard Mendy's spillage of Memphis Depay's shot in the ninth minute of added time. It wasn't one of Mendy's finest displays for a Senegal team still rocking from the injury to Sadio Mane, which may prove to be a terminal issue for the reigning AFCON champions.

Mane's influence on this Senegal team goes beyond the obvious qualities he brings to the field. Bayern Munich's Sane is a Senegalese icon and his withdrawal from this tournament on its eve is a bitter blow for a Senegal team who had high hopes of making an impression in Qatar.

"I don't think the scoreline is a fair reflection of the game, I am really proud of my boys," said a defiant Senegal coach Aliou Cisse, who saw his problems deepen as both Abdou Diallo and Cheikhou Kouyate came off injured in the second half.

Gakpo is a Van Gaal favorite. Image: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Gakpo indispensible

Senegal were punished by a Netherlands team inspired by Gakpo, who has gained some admirers in the past couple of seasons. He's 23 and is coming into this tournament on the crest of a wave. In the Dutch Eredivisie, he's scored nine goals and collected 12 assists in 14 games. His combined tally is the highest of any player in the Eredivisie, Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A and La Liga.

His ball-striking ability, eye for a cross or a shot, turn of pace, and sheer stature and strength have made him a target for a number of Europe's biggest clubs. One of these are Manchester United, coached by Dutchman and former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag.

Tempted by a move to England in August, the left-sided forward sought the counsel of his international coach Louis van Gaal, himself a former Manchester United coach, earlier this season. Gakpo was advised by Van Gaal to stay at PSV to be sure to remain a key member of his Netherlands team.

He followed this advice and is enjoying the results, having become not only key to the Dutch, but an indispensable member of Van Gaal's team – even if the the coach was satisfied if not overjoyed with the performance of his team.

"I always had the feeling we were going to score a goal," said Van Gaal, who is in his third spell as coach of the national team. "It was an efficient win but I also thought we were fitter because every two minutes the Senegalese were lying on the ground. So I think it was a well-deserved victory even if I don't think it was a good match from us."

Under van Gaal, the Netherlands are now unbeaten in 16 games and have some thinking they could be the surprise package of this tournament. With Gakpo in attack, they have a chance.