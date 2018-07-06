World Cup 2018: England topple Sweden to reach World Cup semifinals

Sweden 0-2 England

(Maguire 30', Alli 59')

England followed up their penalty shootout win against Colombia with a convincing 2-0 victory over Sweden in Samara Arena on Sunday.

Harry Maguire scored his first international goal to give England the early lead, and Dele Alli secured the win with a second half header as England qualified for their first World Cup semifinal in 28 years.

All the pre-match hype and euphoria lent itself to a nervy opening as both sides adopted a risk-averse approach to proceedings. The lack of pace in the game favored England, who were able to patiently apply the pressure against the deep-lying Swedes, as Victor Claesson and Harry Kane exchanged half chances at either end.

The tie was bereft of clear-cut chances before the deadlock was broken on the half-hour mark. Harry Maguire beat his marker to meet Ashley Young’s corner with a thumping header, which beat Robin Olsen all ends up.

With the wind in their sails, the Three Lions came close to extending the lead before the break as Raheem Sterling squandered two golden opportunities in one-on-one situations with Olsen.

The missed chances almost came back to haunt England as Jordan Pickford was forced into a stunning save by Marcus Berg less than two minutes after the restart. It was an early wake up call for England, who responded in kind by doubling the lead when Dele Alli popped up unmarked at the back post to nod home Jesse Lingard’s delicate cross.

With England’s focus shifted to keeping their first clean sheet of the tournament, Pickford rose to the occasion as the young No. 1 denied both Claesson and Berg with outstanding reflex saves in the closing stages to secure a near flawless victory for his side.

England will play the winner of the remaining quarterfinal tie between Croatia and host nation Russia.

+++++As it happened+++++

FULL TIME!

ENGLAND ARE IN THE SEMIFINALS OF THE WORLD CUP FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1990!

90+3' - The England fans have often been outnumbered at this World Cup. Right now their chanting is defeaning.

90+2' - England have adopted a no-nonsense approach to their defending as they keep pumping it long.

90+1' - Sterling comes off. He really should have scored today, but his work ethic was on point. Rashford will fancy his chances of scoring late as we see five minutes added on...

90' - Augustinsson and Larsson line it up. The Werder Bremen man takes and sends it sailing over the bar. He got right under that one.

90' - Free-kick to Sweden. A late consolation effort with the last kick of normal time perhaps?

89' - It wasn't pretty at the start, but this has turned into one of the most complete England performances in recent memory.

88' - England are happy to let every second tick of the clock.

87' - Maguire and Guidetti both pick up bookings after a tete-a-tete.

87' - Tricky delivery, but it's scrambled clear by Sweden.

86' - Lingard is still full of running and earns England a free-kick after getting his ankles clipped on the right wing. Trippier to take, but there's no rush...

85' - In fact, thinking about it, we haven't seen a single booking today. A big difference to the game against Colombia in the last-16.

84' - Eric Dier is on for Jordan Henderson, wo has avoided picking up a booking that would have ruled him out for the semifinals.

83' - Jesse Lingard has a shot blocked, there's a lot of space in front of the Swedish backline.

82' - Man of the Match for me? Jordan Pickford he's been immense. However, this has been one of England's best performances at the World Cup and they have executed when it mattered most.

80' - England's euphoria is going up another notch tonight - they're 10 minutes away from reaching the World Cup semifinals.

79' - Krafth goes flying in on Young and goes down in a heap. It looks like Young unintentionally caught him with an elbow to his mid-section.

77' - England go close again. Trippier whips in a devilish delivery into the area. Sterling is ready to tap home, but Krafth just beats him to the ball.

76' - Just as I write that, Fabian Delph replaces Dele Alli.

75' - England are showing no signs of letting up, but some fresh legs would help.

73' - Jesse Lingard does everything right, beating three Swedish markers with a powerful run, but waits to long to play in Sterling, who opts not to chase...

72' - REMARKABLE SAVE!

Jordan Pickford is having the game of his life. Guidetti finds Berg with his back to goal. The Swedish striker does well to turn and get a shot off, but Pickford tips it over with his fingertips. Crucial.

71' - Augustinsson's cross is headed clear by Harry Maguire.

70' - England are pressing high and forcing Sweden into making mistakes. Gareth Southgate applauds. He looks so calm and collected. How?

69' - There's no let up from England who have another corner... no threat this time as Granqvist flicks the ball clear.

68' - England are in behind again with Sterlign, but again his final ball lets him down. Granqvist makes a hash of the clearance, but Alli can't capitalize as his shot is blocked.

66' - Sterling earns England another corner. Again it wreaks havoc. It actually hits Kane in the chest. He wasn't expecting it though, and the chance is gone as Stones fires wide with the loose ball...

65' - Olsen and Guidetti are on. Forsberg and Toivonen are off. Two like-for-like changes.

64' - England may be 2-0 up, but they have Pickford to thank for that. He's only had two saves to make - both were vital.

Jordan Pickford is banishing the curse of English keepers in Russia.

62' - CHANCE!

Wonderful football from Sweden, but what a save from Pickford! Sweden work the ball down the right before picking out Berg in the box. The striker's flick falls to Claesson, who sees his first time effort saved low by Pickford. How did he get down that quickly?

The ball is loose, but England eventually clear!

61' - England are brimming with confidence now and the fans are in full voice in Samara.

59' - GOAL!

Alli heads home England's second! England kept the pressure on after the corner came to nothing. Several crosses get blocked until Trippier find Lingard on the edge of the area. The Manchester United man clips one in towards the back post, Sweden's backline disappears and Alli makes no mistake with his header. He has arrived.

57' - The corner comes to nothing in the end. England keep the chance alive with Young and Henderson...

56' - Lingard's shot is deflected behind for a corner. They're making a push for the second goal after the early scare from Berg.

55' - The threat from set-pieces is real and Harry Maguire is fulfilling his promise in more way than one based on this tweet!

54' - Maguire peels away at the far post to knock the ball back across goal. Sterling's overhead kick is blocked, falls to Maguire who puts it back in the mix. No takers though.

52' - Marcus Berg bundles into Harry Kane. England have a free-kick.

50' - Toivonen finds a pocket of space in amongst England's backline, but Trippier uses his pace to snuff out the danger.

49' - You can tell Sweden are chasing the game. They're taking more risks going forward, but that is leaving space in behind if England can exploit it.

48' - Sweden will be buoyed and England need to be careful. They haven't kept a clean sheet in Russia thus far and need to make a positive start to the second half.

47' - SAVE!

Jordan Pickford makes an outstanding save to keep the scores level. Marcus Berg won the aerial duel with Young at the back post, but Pickford denies him with a brilliant save. It's the closest Sweden have come.

46' - Krafth's early cross is deflected by Maguire. It makes it's way to Forsberg who sees his delivery blocked by Alli.

SECOND HALF!

England have one foot in the World Cup semifinals. Can they see the game through or do Sweden have a trick up their sleeve? You get the feeling The Three Lions need a second goal, because if they sit back like they did against Colombia, then they risk giving Sweden back into the game.

HALF TIME!

Sweden have a precedent for come-from-behind wins, but their lack of pace isn't exactly causing England problems.

It wasn't the most attractive first 45 minutes, but the intensity levels are right up there. The good thing for England is that Sweden have done nothing to strike fear in their hearts.

The moment that is the difference at the break.

Harry Maguire is up like a salmon to head England into the lead.

England go in a goal to the good at the break, but Sweden will be the happier to hear the half-time whistle given how England have been all over them for the last couple of minutes.

45' - CHANCE!

Sterling gets in behind once again. This time he tries to round Olsen, who gets a touch to stop his run. He then waits far too long to make a decision as his eventual shot is deflected behind for a corner. Why didn't he try and pick out Kane who was unmarked four yards to his left.

44' - CHANCE!

Sterling is in behind, the offside flag stays down, but he fails to beat Olsen one-on-one. The offside flag did go up in the end. Save by the linesman. He had to score there.

43' - A rousing rendition of "God Save the Queen" has just rung around the stadium in Samara.

42' - Forsberg with a dangerous delivery in between the lines, but can't pick out a teammate as Pickford collects. He's commanding his area well the young keeper.

41' - Young gets to the byline, gets the ball in towards the near post, where Lingard's improvised flick doesn't quite come off.

40' - Sweden are starting to push further out in an attempt to press England inside their own half, which is helping the game open up.

39' - Eight of England's 10 goals at the 2018 World Cup have been scored via set pieces. What did I say about them being specialists?

38' - England have got the opening goal, which is what they needed, but the true test of the growth and character of this team is can they keep their heads on for the rest of the game?

37' - Krafth is posing a real threat from right-back as he sends in another ball from out wide. It's over everyone though.

36' - Free-kick to Sweden. England play a high line as Forsberg sends it long. Maguire heads clear!

Maybe it's not "coming home", but "heading home". Get it? ;)

35' - England's patience has paid off. They've grown into the game, even if this hasn't been their most clinical performance in Russia.

34' - Granqvist gets a vital touch as Sterling was looking to break in behind.

32' - England need to show composure having taken the lead. Sweden have offered little going forward and keeping it at 1-0 will be crucial as we approach half-time.

31' - Has Harry Maguire been the best center-back at the World Cup? He's making a real case for himself.

30' - GOAL!

Harry Maguire heads home from the corner! Young sends the ball into the box, Maguire gets a run of his marker and sends a thunderous low header beyond Olsen. England are now the set-piece specialists. It wasn't the Harry everyone expected to score, but England's fans won't care!

30' - England earn their first corner of the game as Trippier's cross is put behind.

29' - Lingard sends a good delivery towards the back post. Henderson knocks it down, but it doesn't fall kindly for a teammate as Sweden clear.

28' - Despite having less of the ball, Sweden have held England at arm's length and are doing really well to hurry them in possession. England need to improve. Sweden need just one chance.

26' - Delle Alli is not having a good game. He's giving the ball away far too often and doesn't seem to have his head in the game yet.

25' - Krafth again goes long with a ball down the right. It's over Maguire and Berg is onto it. The offside flag is up though.

23' - Trippier's low cross is cut out by Olsen. Didn't quite have the angle to find Kane.

22' - The way The Three Lions are playing right now, they seem to be second guessing every instinct.

21' - England have had crossing opportunites on both flanks and have either taken too long to deliver or delivered badly. The end product needs to be more polished.

19' - CHANCE!

Raheem Sterling shows a nice turn of pace to have a run at Sweden's backline. The ball eventually makes it way to Kane, whose first-time snapshot is dragged just wide.

19' - The goal kick is taken short. Sweden press and immediately force England to concede possession. The Swedes will be the happier of the two if they can keep suffocating England in that manner.

18' - Krafth sends a good ball over the top. Toivonen gives chase, but is well marshalled off the ball by Maguire as England get the goal kick.

16' - Forsberg and Claesson and cutting in off the flanks to overload the middle as Claesson sees his through ball intercepted by Maguire.

15' - England's patience isn't a bad thing, but it has allowed Sweden to set their stall at the back. The Three Lions need to move the ball and themselves with a little more pace if they're going to create the gaps.

13' - Young's cross is headed clear before Maguire concedes a cheap free-kick in midfield.

12' - SHOT!

First of the game goes Sweden's way. Claesson isn't closed down, gets a shot off from 30 yards which sails harmlessly over. Pickford wasn't happy about the defending though.

12 ' - Gareth Southgate is having words on the sidelines in an attempt to settle England down. It has been a nervy start.

11' - England take their time getting the ball into the box from the right. When it does eventually get delivered, Walker's cross is easily collected by Olsen.

11' - Both teams are playing like a coiled spring that's ready to bounce. Right now though, both are more concerned with not making the first costly mistake.

10' - A few misplaced passes in the England lines. It's good early possession for the Three Lions, but there's been little in terms of threat in the final third.

9' - Sweden are scrapping away in midfield, but they aren't finding the runners once they win possession and keep giving the ball straight back ton England.

8' - Claesson takes a long throw. We all know what happened the last time England faced long throws - against Iceland - but they earn a free-kick for a handball by Granqvist.

7' - Alli looks to release Kane in behind. He found the channel but overcooked the pass.

6' - Sterling, Kane, Alli and Lingard are looking very lively up front. They're constantly rotating, making life difficult for Sweden's backline.

5' - Sweden have spent most of the opening five minutes with every player inside their own half as England look to generate the early pressure. Toivonen and Berg are the outlets, but aren't being found just yet.

4' - There's a distinct lack of pace in proceedings, but strangely that will suit both teams. Raheem Sterling is also dropping deep to try and effect play.

3' - Sweden send a ball down the right wing, but it's too long for Krafth to chase.

2' - England are having a lot of the ball early on. Petience has been one of their strengths this tournament, but Sweden will be more than happy to wait for thier chances to pounce.

1' - This is the 25th meeting between these sides. England have won eight to Sweden’s seven, with nine draws.

KICK OFF!

The ball is rolling in Samara. Will England return to the semifinals for the first time since 1990 or do Sweden have it in them to ruin the party. If it is coming home there are still a few twists and turns in store...

15:58 - Kane has his priorites right

Harry Kane is focusing on team targets, not his personal ones: "My target isn't the Golden Boot. The target is to win the tournament. That's always been the target. If the Golden Boot comes along with that then perfect, but the target is to help the team. If my goals help the team, brilliant. If not I'll be running round, working hard, trying to get assists. And that's all I can do."

Harry Kane currently leads the World Cup scoring charts with six goals to his name.

15:55 - Can Sweden keep Kane quiet?

Here's what captain Andreas Granqvist had to say on the matter: "We know they have Harry Kane. He is really dangerous in the penalty box, so we need to be very strong in the box and try to make sure that they don't get the service that they need."

15:52 - No draws today!

England and Sweden have met twice previously in World Cup play, a 2-2 draw in 2006 and a 1-1 draw in 2002. Today though we will have a winner even if it takes extra-time and penalties.

15:49 - Resilient Swedes

Sweden have three clean sheets in four games at this World Cup. They are a compact unit, who live and die by their work ethic and team cohesion. Reigning titleholders Germany needed a last-minute winner from Toni Kroos to beat them, while Mexico, South Korea and Switzerland all fell short. Can they keep England and Kane quiet? Or can The Three Lions find a way to break them down?

15:44 - Free-scoring Kane

Harry Kane could become only the third player in the history of the England national team to score in seven consecutive appearances – the others are George Camsell (9 in a row between 1929 and 1936) and Steve Bloomer (10 in a row between 1895 and 1899).

15:39 - TEAM NEWS!

Here are the lineups for this evening's contest...

Sweden: Olsen – Krafth, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson – Claesson, Larsson, Ekdal, Forsberg – Toivonen, Berg

England: Pickford – Walker, Stones, Maguire – Trippier, Lingard, Henderson, Alli, Young – Sterling, Kane

15:35 - It's coming home?

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's live coverage of the World Cup quarter final between England and Sweden. The Three Lions are riding a wave of euphoria, but Sweden are determined to nip it in the bud. Both are looking to end a long-term absence from the final four. It will be intense, it will be exciting - buckle up everyone!