 Wolves and humans, a difficult relationship | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 01.02.2019

Culture

Wolves and humans, a difficult relationship

In fairy tales and the arts, wolves are usually depicted as the bad guys, as an exhibition in Cologne shows. Wolf researcher Peter Sürth hopes that people's attitude towards the wild animals will change.

  • Illustration of a wolf by Marcus de Bye (from 1659) (Graphische Sammlung, Wallraf-Richartz-Museum)

    The wolf in myths and fairy tales

    Who's afraid of the big bad wolf?

    Wolves have returned to Germany. And they polarize society: Some people would rather shoot them, others want to keep them safe at any cost. How we see wolves is influenced by literature and art — where the "big bad wolf" has frightened people for many centuries.

  • Image of the Little Riding Hood fairy tale by Fritz Dinger (1827 – 1904) (Graphische Sammlung, Wallraf-Richartz-Museum)

    The wolf in myths and fairy tales

    Never trust a wolf

    The wolf in the fairy tale "Little Red Riding Hood" outsmarts the red hooded girl on her way to visit her sick grandma. The animal sends her to pick flowers so it can run ahead, devour the grandmother and lie in wait for the unsuspecting girl in the woman's bed. When the child finally reaches grandma's house, she is surprised by the old lady's looks, but doesn't make the obvious connection.

  • Little Red Riding Hood illustration by Adolphe François Pannemaker from 1862 (Burg Wissem, Bilderbuchmuseum der Stadt Troisdorf)

    The wolf in myths and fairy tales

    'What a big mouth you have'

    Grandma might seem odd to the girl, but she doesn't have much time to think about it, because the wolf devours her, too. Luckily, a hunter is nearby. He cuts open the sleeping wolf's belly, and both grandma and the little girl jump out, safe and sound. The wolf is stuffed with heavy stones, wakes up, collapses and dies.

  • Illustration by Lovis Corinth (1858 – 1925) of a fox and wolf (Graphische Sammlung, Wallraf-Richartz-Museum)

    The wolf in myths and fairy tales

    The wolf always dies in the end

    Johann Wolfgang Goethe's epic poem "Reynard the Fox" also ends with the wolf's death. The tale goes back to a medieval fable. Reynard the fox manages to defeat all of his animal foes, even the wolf Isegrim, who is actually stronger. As a result, the clever fox is appointed chancellor of the animal kingdom by the lion king.

  • 1589 copperplate engraving Zeus Turning Lycaon into a Wolf by Hendrick Goltzius (Graphische Sammlung, Wallraf-Richartz-Museum)

    The wolf in myths and fairy tales

    A killer transformed into a wolf

    Ovid's poem "Metamorphoses" inspired numerous artists. The above 1589 copperplate engraving "Zeus Turning Lycaon into a Wolf" is from the workshop of Hendrick Goltzius. In Greek mythology, Lycaon drew Zeus' ire because he served him human flesh to test him. Zeus, king of the gods, turned him into a wolf in return, arguing that the transformation would allow Lycaon to indulge in his lust to kill.

  • Ausstellung Der Wolf Zwischen Mythos und Märchen | Willem van der Leeuw (1603 – um 1665) (Graphische Sammlung, Wallraf-Richartz-Museum)

    The wolf in myths and fairy tales

    Hunting the wolf

    "The Wolf Hunt" by Willem van der Leeuw is another example of a popular copperplate engraving, a copy of a painting by Peter Paul Rubens, the Flemish painter who masterfully depicted motion in his works. In the Baroque era, such reproductions sold well and were made in large numbers. They also served as a form of advertisement for the artist and his workshop.

  • A man hunting a wolf illustration by Adam Bartsch (1757–1821) (Graphische Sammlung, Wallraf-Richartz-Museum)

    The wolf in myths and fairy tales

    An unfounded fear

    The exhibition displays more than 30 artworks showing wolves. The images from 16th through the 19th centuries generally portray wolves as aggressive and out for blood, establishing the grim image we still have of wolves today. That fear is unfounded, as wolves are hardly dangerous to people. There hasn't been a single attack on humans in the almost 20 years since wolves resettled in Germany.

  • Grafik mit zwei nackten Babies von Jost Amman (1539 – 1591) (Graphische Sammlung, Wallraf-Richartz-Museum)

    The wolf in myths and fairy tales

    A famous she-wolf

    Rome's foundation myth includes not a big bad wolf, but a good-natured one — the she-wolf that rescued and nursed the abandoned twins Romulus and Remus. In another version of the story, the term "lupa," or wolf, does not refer to a she-wolf at all: it's rather the slang word for prostitute.

    Author: Kristina Reymann-Schneider (db)


For years, Peter Sürth studied the behavior of wolves, brown bears and lynxes in Romania. In 2004, he launched the "Wolves' path" project — expeditions in the wild where he passes on what he has learned about wildlife. The biologist and researcher gives talks on wolves and workshops in schools and is a sought-after expert for film projects about wild animals.

Peter Sürth spoke to DW about the return of the wolves to Germany, people's fears and the chance for peaceful coexistence.

DW: How many wolves currently live in Germany?

Peter Sürth: At last count, there were 73 packs, about 800 to 1,000 animals altogether — and their number is sure to rise. Wolves can travel over thousands of kilometers. I assume that all large forest areas in Germany will eventually be populated by wolves, and other areas, too. Almost all of the federal states will be affected. Wolves might show up on the fringes of cities if, from their point of view, they can't find an adequate space in their immediate surroundings.

Peter Sürth (Privat)

Peter Sürth, expert on wolves

Why do wolves have such a bad reputation? Are we all still influenced by fairy tales like Little Red Riding Hood?

Even back in the Middle Ages, wolves had a very negative image. In addition, the wolf is a large predator; many people are afraid of them. The animals were wiped out in Germany and other countries long ago, so people are not used to dealing with them.

There have been reports of a wolf walking by a kindergarten or passing a bus stop. That frightens people. Are these fears justified? Are wolves a threat to humans?

It depends on what you mean by "dangerous." Of course, it's not risk-free. But if you look at the statistics, you can't say wolves are a danger to people. Traffic and even we humans are much more of a threat to mankind than all wolves lumped together. All the same, there have been incidents in the past where a wolf attacked a person, though always in a certain framework. You can't say "wolves are aggressive and attack people." That is simply a false image.

Little Red Riding Hood illustration (Imago/United Archives)

The Little Red Riding Hood is a classy fairy tale by the Grimm Brothers

You mentioned a certain framework — what situations have provoked attacks in the past?

For instance when people feed wolves regularly, and the animals develop a social relationship with the person. Or when people say: "I'll just walk on over and give it a friendly look." That can easily escalate. But from a wolf's point of view, people are not prey, they are an equal albeit difficult partner who shares their space, and can be unpredictable.

Are wolves afraid of people?

They are respectful, but that doesn't mean a wolf will flee a soon as he sees a person, because wolves are individuals just like we are, and they will assess situations differently depending on their experience and their age.

In Central Europe, a pack has a territory of about 200 to 300 square kilometers. Wolves are used to people running around all over their territory, and they come to terms with the situation. Sitting in the bushes 20 meters from a road, a wolf can wait for a group of hikers to pass without being noticed. Or he can decide, "they won't hurt me anyway, so I'll just go ahead and scurry to the other side."

Citizen's groups and hunters demand permits to shoot them all the same. Are they likely to be successful?

Whether a wolf is shot is a purely political decision, for instance if a wolf poses an incalculable threat — once a wolf approached people and begged for food — or if a wolf repeatedly overcomes protective hurdles. In that case the ministry in charge can decide that this individual wolf can be shot dead.

Watch video 02:33
Now live
02:33 mins.

Germany: Wolf population has grown fast

What can we learn from countries like Romania, Spain, Italy and Poland, where wolves have long become part of everyday life?

Wolves are just another wild animal we share our environment with. People in the countries you mentioned take a relaxed approach. They go hiking, ride bicycles and go about other outdoor activities. Experience from these countries has shown that we should not indulge the animals, feed or pet them, take pictures or other nonsense.

What do you find fascinating about wolves?

History looks back at thousands of years of conflict and coexistence between wolves and humans. I find it particularly fascinating that wolves live in social systems that are similar to those of humans. Of course there are various conflicts, and they shouldn't be sugarcoated.

Mankind has repeatedly annihilated wild animals in the past, and yet we still tend to think: here's an animal that bothers us, it needs to go so we can live in peace. That's the wrong attitude. We should rather be shaping our coexistence. After all, we inhabit this world together.

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Picnic". 