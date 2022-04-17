Wolfsburg beat Bayern Munich again to stay on course for treble

"We are in our flow right now. We are very confident and everything is working for us. I'm looking forward to the final."

Those words, from the scorer of Wolfsburg's first two goals, Jill Roord, summed up the strength of the club's position as the women's club season enters the final straight.

Two weeks after a dominant 6-0 win over the COVID-hit Bavarians put them four points clear of the Women's Bundesliga with three games remaining, this win booked an eighth consecutive German Cup final and proved the She Wolves to be in fine fettle ahead of Friday's visit to holders Barcelona in the Champions League.

The match was closer than the league meeting, but Wolfsburg came out on top again

"After an intensive few weeks, today is another low blow," said Bayern captain Lina Magull. Her side fell behind in the 19th minute when Roord headed in a cross.

Jovana Damnjanović levelled things up with a penalty just after half time and Bayern gave as good as they got for a time.

But as goalkeeper Almuth Schult observed, Wolfsburg are proving "ruthlessly effective" at the moment and wrapped things up when Roord capitalized on an error by Saki Kumagai before the prolific Tabea Wassmuth made sure in front of a crowd of 2330 in Munich.

They have now won 39 DFB Cup games in a row and will face Bayer Leverkusen or Turbine Potsdam in the final. Should they win, Wolfsburg will level FFC Frankfurt (now Eintracht Frankfurt) on nine cup wins.