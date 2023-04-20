  1. Skip to content
Will Sweden choose money or tradition?

2 hours ago

Traditional Swedish herders and their reindeer have to clear the way for miners to excavate rare earths recently discovered in the Sámi region of Sweden. Thousands of residents in the mining town of Kiruna are being relocated to new homes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Q5BN
A bullet hole in a window in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum

Worries mount among Sudan's neighbors as clashes continue

Politics53 minutes ago
Africa

Afrika MSF Nigeria Maiduguri

Nigeria's malnourished children

Nigeria's malnourished children

Politics4 hours ago03:07 min
Asia

BG Japan 80 ist das neue 50

For Japan's senior soccer players, 80 is the new 50!

For Japan's senior soccer players, 80 is the new 50!

Sports6 hours ago8 images
Germany

heat pump outside a house

How Germany plans to phase out oil and gas heating

How Germany plans to phase out oil and gas heating

Society4 hours ago
Europe

The flags of the EU, Moldova, and Ukraine

Moldova: EU membership negotiations and Russian propaganda

Moldova: EU membership negotiations and Russian propaganda

Politics1 hour ago
Middle East

A crutch is seen lying amid countless shoes in the aftermath of a deadly crush at a charity event in Yemen.

Yemen: Deadly stampede during charity distribution

Yemen: Deadly stampede during charity distribution

CatastropheApril 20, 202301:21 min
North America

USA | Start der SpaceX' Starship Rakete

Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

ScienceApril 21, 202302:05 min
Latin America

A man swimming to shore while pulling a raft loaded with conch shells

Bahamas: Sea snails make themselves scarce in paradise

Bahamas: Sea snails make themselves scarce in paradise

Nature and Environment4 hours ago7 images
