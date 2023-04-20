Will Sweden choose money or tradition?

Nature and EnvironmentSwedenWill Sweden choose money or tradition?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentSweden2 hours ago2 hours agoTraditional Swedish herders and their reindeer have to clear the way for miners to excavate rare earths recently discovered in the Sámi region of Sweden. Thousands of residents in the mining town of Kiruna are being relocated to new homes.https://p.dw.com/p/4Q5BNAdvertisement