 Will nuclear energy help curb climate change? | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 10.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Business

Will nuclear energy help curb climate change?

Many argue that nuclear power is a reliable and low-carbon energy source that can contribute to the fight against climate change. But is it really sustainable?

Akkuyu power plant under construction

While Germany sticks to its complete phaseout of nuclear energy, many other nations including Turkey continue building new nuclear power plants

Europe is currently in the middle of a debate on whether to call nuclaear energy green or not. After all, it's carbon footprint is extremely low in comparison to other sources of energy. but is this all that matters?

Is nuclear energy really sustainable, given its underlying risks and the unresolved problem of definitive storage facilities?

DW recommends

Going nuclear: Should nations unilaterally decide?

As nations like France extend the life of ageing nuclear energy infrastructure, bordering countries that could suffer most from a meltdown have little say.  

EU: Nuclear energy will require '€20 billion per year' until 2050

Nuclear power will play a "fundamental role" in meeting Europe's energy demands, said EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton to French newspaper Journal du Dimanche.  

EU proposes labeling gas and nuclear energy as climate friendly

Germany's Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck has accused the EU of "greenwashing" over a new energy proposal. The EU Commission says that nuclear and gas energy can help the bloc achieve sustainability.  

German government struggles to unite on EU energy proposal

The EU Commission's proposal to classify nuclear power and natural gas plants as "green" investments has sparked debate in Germany's new coalition government. Conflict is also brewing between EU states.  

Opinion: Nuclear energy is not sustainable

The EU wants to partially label nuclear power investments as climate-friendly. That could slow down the development of sustainables but not stop it. Nuclear energy is not making a comeback, says DW's Jens Thurau.   

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany rejects nuclear power 'sustainable' label  