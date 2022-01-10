Will nuclear energy help curb climate change?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Many argue that nuclear power is a reliable and low-carbon energy source that can contribute to the fight against climate change. But is it really sustainable?
While Germany sticks to its complete phaseout of nuclear energy, many other nations including Turkey continue building new nuclear power plants
Europe is currently in the middle of a debate on whether to call nuclaear energy green or not. After all, it's carbon footprint is extremely low in comparison to other sources of energy. but is this all that matters?
Is nuclear energy really sustainable, given its underlying risks and the unresolved problem of definitive storage facilities?
As nations like France extend the life of ageing nuclear energy infrastructure, bordering countries that could suffer most from a meltdown have little say.
Nuclear power will play a "fundamental role" in meeting Europe's energy demands, said EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton to French newspaper Journal du Dimanche.
Germany's Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck has accused the EU of "greenwashing" over a new energy proposal. The EU Commission says that nuclear and gas energy can help the bloc achieve sustainability.
The EU Commission's proposal to classify nuclear power and natural gas plants as "green" investments has sparked debate in Germany's new coalition government. Conflict is also brewing between EU states.