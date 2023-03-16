  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
CultureGermany

Why wunderkinder are not miracles

March 16, 2023

Life as a wunderkind often means a childhood of discipline and pressure. Arts Unveiled asks past and current prodigies as well as experts: Can anyone become a child prodigy? And what became of the former prodigies?

https://p.dw.com/p/4OVmJ

Star violinist David Garrett writes in his recently published autobiography that he missed nothing as a child prodigy - and has no regrets to this day. And up-and-coming talents Laetitia Hahn and Maddox Marsollek can't imagine a life with less music or less practicing.

Maddox und Miles Marsollek
Maddox und Miles Marsollek on stage in ViennaImage: privat

What do experts say? We hear from human development researcher David Henry Feldman and music psychologist Daniel Müllensiefen. Music historian Arne Stollberg reports on what became of the prodigies from music history.

Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

Singer and activist Sviatoslav Vakarchuk

Art as survival

Ukrainian artists are resisting the destruction of their cultural identity.
ArtsMarch 18, 202310:25 min
Filmstill "All Quiet on the Westerrn Front" 2022

War knows no heroes

The Oscar-winning remake of "All Quiet on the Western Front" avoids heroic imagery.
CultureMarch 18, 202313:37 min
Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie at night as part of an art installation by Studio Drift

Using high tech to reflect nature in art

Installations by artist duo Studio Drift capture our fear of technology, and our fascination with it.
ScienceFebruary 4, 202304:12 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Arts Unveiled (Serienlogo Composite)

Arts Unveiled — The Cultural Magazine

Discover culture. Germany is becoming a crossroads for the creative scene of the 21st century. The world is watching to see what's taking shape in Berlin and beyond.

Go to show Arts Unveiled
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A make shift memorial is seen at the entry to Covenant School in Nashville, where three children and three adults were killed by a former student

Biden decries 'sick' Nashville school shooting

Crime6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Berlin Präsident William Ruto Kenia im DW-Interview

Kenyan President Ruto speaks to DW

Kenyan President Ruto speaks to DW

Politics15 hours ago05:02 min
More from Africa

Asia

Health care workers standing in front of monitors and empty hospital beds

India: What's behind the spike in COVID cases?

India: What's behind the spike in COVID cases?

Health16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Kinig Charles III waves

A special relationship: Britain's Charles III visits Germany

A special relationship: Britain's Charles III visits Germany

Culture15 hours ago10 images
More from Germany

Europe

After months of campaigning, Ukraine has finally received Western tanks from the UK and Germany.

Ukrainian troops eager to try Western tanks

Ukrainian troops eager to try Western tanks

2 hours ago03:07 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A portrait of dissident Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi is seen being held up during a human rights demonstration.

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Human Rights22 hours ago03:22 min
More from Middle East

North America

DW MADE Still

When is a bank systemically important?

When is a bank systemically important?

Trade17 hours ago04:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Migration2 hours ago01:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage