How shamanism is changing art - Arts Unveiled

Arts Unveiled takes a look at the origins of shamanism. Artists use ancient practices to explore themselves and the environment. But is everything titled shamanism the real deal?

Image: Martin Engelmann/imageBROKER/picture alliance

Whether in dance, the visual arts or music, shamanism is making an unexpected comeback. The emphasis is now on healing and being in tune with nature. Has the heyday of Western rationalism come to an end? Are artists using ancient practices, the new shamans? Or is shamanism just something Westerners are turning to out of weariness? Who needs healing more: the world or us?

Image: DW

Join Arts Unveiled on a transcendental trip with the Russian artist Igor Sakharov-Ross, the conceptual and performance artist Marina Abramović, the Greek theater director Dimitris Tsiamis, Berlin based Singaporean artist Choy Ka Fai, experimental folk music band Heilung (Healing) and the ethnologist Amélie Schenk. Is shamanism in art an ego trip or a new path to spiritual awakening?