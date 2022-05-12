Wind power faces resistance

Nature and EnvironmentGermanyWind power faces resistanceTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGermanyMarion Hütter2 hours ago2 hours agoThe demand for energy is enormous, so why is wind power having such a hard time taking hold in Germany? Getting permits for wind turbines can take years, and production is expensive. Has Germany lost its footing in this industry of the future?https://p.dw.com/p/4GmNRAdvertisement