Iran protests
China
FIFA World Cup
Nature and EnvironmentGermany

Wind power faces resistance

Marion Hütter
2 hours ago

The demand for energy is enormous, so why is wind power having such a hard time taking hold in Germany? Getting permits for wind turbines can take years, and production is expensive. Has Germany lost its footing in this industry of the future?

https://p.dw.com/p/4GmNR
An off-shore wind farm off the coast of Germany

IEA predicts renewable energy to overtake coal by 2025

Nature and Environment7 hours ago
Africa

Moroccan fans at the match between Morocco vs Croatia

Africa united behind Morocco

Africa united behind Morocco

SportsDecember 5, 2022
Asia

Men hold signs with fists on them

Indonesia's criminal code bans more than extramarital sex

Indonesia's criminal code bans more than extramarital sex

Rule of Law2 hours ago
Germany

Baby in an incubator

How to save Germany's hospitals

How to save Germany's hospitals

Health8 hours ago
Europe

Oksana Melnyk, who is taking her mother out of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory, has opened the hood of her car and is seen repairing it.

Ukrainian civilians try to flee Russian-occupied territory

Ukrainian civilians try to flee Russian-occupied territory

ConflictsDecember 5, 202202:30 min
Middle East

Women in black hold a photo of the late Ayatollah Khomeini

Did Iran's 'morality police' really disband?

Did Iran's 'morality police' really disband?

SocietyDecember 5, 2022
North America

USA US-Zwischenwahlen

Georgia election runoff another test for US Democrats

Georgia election runoff another test for US Democrats

PoliticsDecember 5, 2022
Latin America

Lionel Messi celebrates

Messi eyeing fairy-tale ending with improving Argentina

Messi eyeing fairy-tale ending with improving Argentina

SoccerDecember 4, 2022
