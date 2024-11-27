Why Sardinians in Italy live so long

The mountain villages on the east coast of the Italian island of Sardinia are home to an unusually high number of centenarians. What is the key to their longevity?

Antonangelo is 91. Farming and his sheep are his life. His age doesn't stop him from working every day.

"If I stop doing this, I'll die. It's my passion, it keeps me alive. Should I sit in an armchair at home, growing old?" he asks.

Remaining physically and mentally fit in old age is more the rule than the exception here in the mountain villages of the Mediterranean island of Sardinia.

What are they doing differently?

The province of Ogliastra on the island's eastern coast is a so-called Blue Zone — that is, a region in the world with above average life expectancy.

Many here reach their 100th birthday, as they have been doing for generations. Village monuments commemorate the oldest.

"Sofia Concela reached 100 years old in the middle of the 19th century. She was grandmother to Raffaela, who lived to be 110. Her aunt for her part lived to be a 104. The family tree is full of centenarians so I'm convinced that genetics plays a major role in our longevity," says Raffaele Sestu, a doctor in Arzana who has been studying centenarians in the tiny town in central Sardinia.

Edoardo Fiorillo has already analyzed over 3,000 Sardinians. Along with his research team, he's come to the conclusion that genetics only plays a major role in the first 50 years of life.

Paradoxically, the message is; the older we get, the more we have to pay attention to how we behave, and what we do. As you can see, lifestyle plays an important role. What we eat and breathe is very important, says age researcher Edoardo Fiorillo from the National Research Council of Italy.

Good air and good food. At traditional Sardinian family celebrations, only home-grown food is served.

"These are all mine," says Luigi.

"He produced it all," says Maria Assunta.

"Everything here on the table is home-grown," says Luigi. "That one, that one, that one.... We try to only eat what we produce ourselves."

And something else seems apparent here: How important family cohesion is.

"I always feel like I've been reborn. Here, I'm part of society. I feel safe – not isolated or alone," says 84-year-old Vincenzo.

In Sardinia's Ogliastra region, it looks like they've found the secret recipe for a long, happy life.