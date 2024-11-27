  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025Middle East crisisRussia's war in Ukraine
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
HealthItaly

Why Sardinians in Italy live so long

November 27, 2024

The mountain villages on the east coast of the Italian island of Sardinia are home to an unusually high number of centenarians. What is the key to their longevity?

https://p.dw.com/p/4n3UJ

Antonangelo is 91. Farming and his sheep are his life. His age doesn't stop him from working every day.

"If I stop doing this, I'll die. It's my passion, it keeps me alive. Should I sit in an armchair at home, growing old?" he asks. 

Remaining physically and mentally fit in old age is more the rule than the exception here in the mountain villages of the Mediterranean island of Sardinia. 

What are they doing differently? 

The province of Ogliastra on the island's eastern coast is a so-called Blue Zone  — that is, a region in the world with above average life expectancy.

Many here reach their 100th birthday, as they have been doing for generations. Village monuments commemorate the oldest.

"Sofia Concela reached 100 years old in the middle of the 19th century. She was grandmother to Raffaela, who lived to be 110. Her aunt for her part lived to be a 104. The family tree is full of centenarians so I'm convinced that genetics plays a major role in our longevity," says Raffaele Sestu, a doctor in Arzana who has been studying centenarians in the tiny town in central Sardinia. 

Edoardo Fiorillo has already analyzed over 3,000 Sardinians. Along with his research team, he's come to the conclusion that genetics only plays a major role in the first 50 years of life.

Paradoxically, the message is; the older we get, the more we have to pay attention to how we behave, and what we do. As you can see, lifestyle plays an important role. What we eat and breathe is very important, says age researcher Edoardo Fiorillo from the National Research Council of Italy.

Good air and good food. At traditional Sardinian family celebrations, only home-grown food is served.

"These are all mine," says Luigi.

"He produced it all," says Maria Assunta. 

"Everything here on the table is home-grown," says Luigi. "That one, that one, that one.... We try to only eat what we produce ourselves."
And something else seems apparent here: How important family cohesion is.

"I always feel like I've been reborn. Here, I'm part of society. I feel safe – not isolated or alone," says 84-year-old Vincenzo.

In Sardinia's Ogliastra region, it looks like they've found the secret recipe for a long, happy life.

Skip next section Similar stories from Italy

Similar stories from Italy

Italien Sardinien | Cala dei Gabbiani

Sardinia's sustainable tourism model defies overcrowding

One small island has figured out how to make mass tourism work for the industry and local community.
BusinessAugust 26, 202403:34 min
Skip next section More on Health from Europe

More on Health from Europe

Italien Bergamo | Das Leben in ehemaligen Pandemie-Hotspots heute

Bergamo counts the human cost of the COVID pandemic

The Italian city of Bergamo lost many lives to COVID-19 but is now slowly returning to normal.
HealthDecember 29, 202204:59 min
Skip next section More on Health from around the world

More on Health from around the world

Eine Person greift nach ein paar Zweigen Rosmarin

In Good Shape — The Health Show

Medics and researchers give us the lowdown on mint, sage and ginger. What are the best home remedies?
HealthSeptember 20, 202426:04 min
DW In Good Shape Sendungslogo Composite

In Good Shape — How to improve your sleep

40% of the global population has problems sleeping. Even many children fail to get enough sleep. What really helps?
HealthSeptember 6, 202426:04 min
A person leaves the room at a hospital wearing a face mask

Iran: Why suicide rates are rising among doctors

Increasing numbers of doctors, students and others working in the medical field are killing themselves.
HealthSeptember 5, 202401:33 min
Show more