Why India Wants to Build a Great Green Wall

Why India Wants to Build a Great Green WallJune 14, 2024
But can a barrier of trees really hold back the Thar desert while the Aravalli range continues to be degraded?
Fighting fire to restore forest in the sacred Arunachala hills
Years of indiscriminate logging and forest fires destroyed much of the landscape of the Arunachala Hills, home to the sacred Thiruvannamalai site. Intense fire prevention efforts are paying off - the area is lush again and wildlife is returning.
Wildfires in Spain
Wildfires are on the rise in Spain due to persistent heat and drought. Prevention teams are working to head off fires in risky locations by clearing brush and digging ditches.
Farmers in Meghalaya practice traditional agroforestry
Farmers in the Indian state of Meghalaya make an important contribution to biodiversity through the use of traditional cultivation practices.
