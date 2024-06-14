Why India Wants to Build a Great Green Wall

India plans to create a ‘Great Green Wall’ in the Aravalli Hills to stop desertification and dust storms plaguing the greater Delhi area.

But can a barrier of trees really hold back the Thar desert while the Aravalli range continues to be degraded?

A Wildfire in the Arunachala hills Image: Tamil Nadu Forest Department

Fighting fire to restore forest in the sacred Arunachala hills

Years of indiscriminate logging and forest fires destroyed much of the landscape of the Arunachala Hills, home to the sacred Thiruvannamalai site. Intense fire prevention efforts are paying off - the area is lush again and wildlife is returning.

Wildfires in Spain

Wildfires are on the rise in Spain due to persistent heat and drought. Prevention teams are working to head off fires in risky locations by clearing brush and digging ditches.

Farmers in Meghalaya practice traditional agroforestry Image: DW

Farmers in Meghalaya practice traditional agroforestry

Farmers in the Indian state of Meghalaya make an important contribution to biodiversity through the use of traditional cultivation practices.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

MON 17.06.2024 – 02:02 UTC

TUE 18.06.2024 – 05:30 UTC

TUE 18.06.2024 – 13:30 UTC

WED 19.06.2024 – 08:30 UTC

WED 19.06.2024 – 16:30 UTC

THU 20.06.2024 – 10:30 UTC



Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4