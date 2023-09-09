  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
G20
Beethovenfest
ScienceMorocco

Why do earthquakes happen?

Julia Vergin
September 9, 2023

Worldwide, many regions are afflicted with frequent earthquakes. While high magnitude earthquakes are rare, Morocco's Atlas Mountains are a site of heavy tectonic plate activity.

https://p.dw.com/p/4W97x
The Atlas Mountains in Morocco
The Atlas Mountains are known as fold mountains, occurring where tectonic plates meetImage: Martynas Virzintas/Cavan Images/IMAGO

An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the moment magnitude scale (MMS) has shaken Morocco. With its epicenter in the Atlas Mountains, about 70 kilometers (40 miles) from Marrakech, the earthquake was also felt in neighboring Algeria and as far north as Portugal.

The Atlas Mountains span about 2,300 kilometers across Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia. Known as fold mountains, they were created by the collision of tectonic masses: the Eurasian Plate to the north and the African Plate to the south.

"The Atlas Mountains are on the border between the two plates and are therefore a known as earthquake zone," said Fabrice Cotton, a professor of seismology at the German Research Centre for Geosciences in Potsdam.

How earthquakes happen

The Earth's crust is formed like a jigsaw puzzle, with different individual pieces slotting together. There are some gigantic oceanic plates and several smaller continental plates. Exactly how many small and very small tectonic plates there are is subject to scientific debate.

All of these plates are "swimming" in the molten core of the Earth. Because magma swells from the core at certain fracture points, the plates have shifted and migrated a few centimeters every year for billions of years. They move away from each other, rub against each other or push up against each other, causing the continent above them to move. Such movements are known as plate tectonics.

These tectonic shifts regularly cause plates to collide. When the resulting tension that builds up in the plate's rock become too great, they can fracture and parts break away with a jolt. Waves of pressure emanate from this epicenter and reach the Earth's surface, where they are felt as earthquakes.

Regions that fall on fault lines, where tectonic plates meet, are therefore particularly prone to earthquakes. Any quake reaching 5.0 or above on the MMS can cause visible damage to buildings, for example.

If a quake happens under an ocean, tsunamis may occur. These high-velocity, expanding waves can cause deadly flooding if they hit the mainland. It is very, very difficult to predict quakes in such regions due to constant seismic activity, Cotton said.

Powerful earthquakes are nearly always followed by smaller aftershocks, which occur because the tectonic plates at the epicenter continue moving until they eventually settle again. Aftershocks, too, can cause serious damage. Buildings that were damaged during the original quake may collapse, leading to more deaths, injuries and displacement.

"The only way to protect people from earthquakes is to build earthquake-proof buildings," Cotton said.

This article was originally written in German.

Sustainable, quake-proof homes

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Morocco mountains

Relearning lost traditions in Morocco

Relearning lost traditions in Morocco

A boarding school in Morocco's Atlas Mountains is teaching its girls to grow and use local plants that features in their ancestors lives, They are even compiling a book of culinary and medicinal recipies.
June 23, 2016
The village of Besnia lies in ruins

The worst earthquakes in recorded history

The worst earthquakes in recorded history

The earthquake in Morocco is already one of the worst natural disasters in the past 100 years. DW looks at some of the worst quakes on record.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 9, 2023
Rocks and rubble after an earthquake in Sendai, Japan, March 2022

Why are earthquakes common in the Pacific Ring of Fire?

Why are earthquakes common in the Pacific Ring of Fire?

The Pacific Ring of Fire is a string of volcanoes. Earthquakes in the region are a constant threat for island nations, Japan, Indonesia and the Americas.
ScienceFebruary 15, 2021
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A resident of Moulay Brahim carries the belongings out of his damaged home after the quake
Live

Morocco earthquake: Mountain areas searched as nation mourns

CatastropheSeptember 10, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Eritrean asylum seekers clash with police during a demonstration in Tel Aviv

Is Eritrea stoking conflicts between its migrants abroad?

Is Eritrea stoking conflicts between its migrants abroad?

SocietySeptember 8, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Kim Jong Un points to his left while sitting on the grass next to his daughter

North Korea marks 75 years of Kim dynasty rule

North Korea marks 75 years of Kim dynasty rule

PoliticsSeptember 8, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Berlin | Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz' economic 'Germany pact': Substance or spin?

Olaf Scholz' economic 'Germany pact': Substance or spin?

PoliticsSeptember 10, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Two people in a field visiting a village

Ukraine: Organizers of sham elections face prosecution

Ukraine: Organizers of sham elections face prosecution

PoliticsSeptember 9, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

An ISIS propaganda video showing Islamic State militants during battles along the border of Iraq and Syria

Syria's Deir e-Zour: Unrest quelled without shared roadmap

Syria's Deir e-Zour: Unrest quelled without shared roadmap

PoliticsSeptember 9, 2023
More from Middle East
Go to homepage