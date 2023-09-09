Powerful earthquake rocks Morocco, hundreds killed

The quake damaged buildings in major cities and sent panicked people pouring into streets and alleyways from the capital Rabat to Marrakech, the county's most visited tourist destination.

A powerful earthquake struck Morocco on Friday night killing at least 296 people, the country's Interior Ministry said.

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11:11 p.m. (2211 GMT), according to the US Geological Survey. Several building were damaged and power supply was disrupted.

The earthquake's epicenter was high in the Atlas Mountains roughly 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) south of Marrakech.

The tremors of the quake were also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira.

Anticipating damage to property and lives,the US Geological Survey issued alerts.

Damage in Marrakech

Videos circulating on social media showed buildings collapsing and tourists evacuating restaurants. Marrakech was the closest major city to the epicenter where a UNESCO world heritage site and some other buildings were damaged.

Local media also reported about a family stuck under the debris of their house in the town of Al-Haouz, the epicenter of the quake.

USGS said that "the population in this region lives in structures that are highly vulnerable to earthquake shaking."

According to local media, the earthquake in Marrakech was the strongest to ever hit the country.

