  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
G20
Beethovenfest
CatastropheMorocco

Powerful earthquake rocks Morocco, hundreds killed

September 9, 2023

The quake damaged buildings in major cities and sent panicked people pouring into streets and alleyways from the capital Rabat to Marrakech, the county's most visited tourist destination.

https://p.dw.com/p/4W8WS
People gather on a street in Casablanca, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco
Videos circulating on social media showed buildings collapsing and tourists evacuating restaurantsImage: Abdelhak Balhaki/REUTERS

A powerful earthquake struck Morocco on Friday night killing at least 296 people, the country's Interior Ministry said.

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11:11 p.m. (2211 GMT), according to the US Geological Survey. Several building were damaged and power supply was disrupted.

The earthquake's epicenter was high in the Atlas Mountains roughly 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) south of Marrakech.

The tremors of the quake were also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira.

Sustainable housing for Morocco

Anticipating damage to property and lives,the US Geological Survey issued alerts.

Damage in Marrakech

Videos circulating on social media showed buildings collapsing and tourists evacuating restaurants. Marrakech was the closest major city to the epicenter where a UNESCO world heritage site and some other buildings were damaged.

Local media also reported about a family stuck under the debris of their house in the town of Al-Haouz, the epicenter of the quake.

 USGS said that "the population in this region lives in structures that are highly vulnerable to earthquake shaking."

According to local media, the earthquake in Marrakech was the strongest to ever hit the country.

Catching fog in Morocco

mf/sri (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Headshot of Putin in the foreground, with Lavrov and a Russian flag just behind him, both out of focus.

Putin's self-isolation: Lavrov attends the G20

PoliticsSeptember 8, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Eritrean asylum seekers clash with police during a demonstration in Tel Aviv

Is Eritrea stoking conflicts between its migrants abroad?

Is Eritrea stoking conflicts between its migrants abroad?

SocietySeptember 8, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Kim Jong Un points to his left while sitting on the grass next to his daughter

North Korea marks 75 years of Kim dynasty rule

North Korea marks 75 years of Kim dynasty rule

PoliticsSeptember 8, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Human skulls

Skulls taken from colonial Africa set to return from Berlin?

Skulls taken from colonial Africa set to return from Berlin?

CultureSeptember 8, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A wolf

Wolves: Good for nature, but a danger for humans

Wolves: Good for nature, but a danger for humans

ScienceSeptember 8, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Supporters of Shiite Muslim leader Moqtada Sadr step on a LGBTQ rainbow flag

Iraq debates law on death penalty for same-sex relationships

Iraq debates law on death penalty for same-sex relationships

Human RightsSeptember 7, 2023
More from Middle East
Go to homepage