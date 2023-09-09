Deadly earthquake hits Morocco near Marrakech — in pictures
A magnitude 6.8 earthquake has struck Morocco, with an epicenter 75 kilometers west of Marrakech, claiming hundreds of lives. DW offers a glimpse at the difficult situation on the ground.
Deadly quake shakes Morocco overnight
A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck central Morocco, killing more than 820 people, according to the Interior Ministry. More than 200 people are in critical condition, state television reported. There are fears that the death toll will rise as relief efforts unfold.
Historic city of Marrakech hit hard
The earthquake occurred shortly after 11 p.m. (2200 UTC) Friday at a depth of 18.5 kilometers (11 miles). The epicenter was situated in the High Atlas mountains, in the al-Haouz region of southwest Morocco, a popular tourist destination. The historic city of Marrakech, home to about 840,000 residents, is also located 72 kilometers from the earthquake's epicenter.
Fear of aftershocks causes panic overnight
Unverified images on social media show panicked people pouring into the streets. Concerned about potential aftershocks, many Moroccans spent the night outdoors in various cities.
Rescue operations begins
Rescuers began searching for people trapped in the debris shortly after the earthquake. Health authorities are urging Moroccans to donate blood to assist the victims.
Remote villages cut off
Reaching people in villages where older buildings may be more susceptible to collapse will be extremely challenging, several officials warned.
Roads jammed with vehicles and fallen rocks
In the mountains, rescue efforts have been hindered as roads became congested with vehicles and blocked by fallen boulders, Moroccan media report. The area is a favorite destination for mountaineers, with residents earning most of their income from tourism. Detailed official reports regarding the extent of damage and the death toll in these areas remain scarce.
UNESCO World Heritage sites damaged
Residents in Marrakech report that some buildings collapsed in the historic old city, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Marrakech’s renowned Koutoubia Mosque, constructed in the 12th century, suffered damage. Damage was also reported to the mosque’s 69-meter (228-foot) minaret, often referred to as the "roof of Marrakech," and parts of the iconic red walls encircling the old city.
Strongest earthquake in a century
It was the strongest quake to hit the nation in over a century, the head of the National Institute of Geophysics in Morocco said. In 1960, a 5.8 magnitude quake shook the port of Agadir and caused at least 12,000 deaths. A devastating earthquake near the Mediterranean coastal city of Al Hoceima in 2004 led to the loss of over 600 lives.
Rural and historical buildings vulnerable to earthquake
After the Agadir quake, Morocco changed its construction regulations; yet many older buildings across the country have not been retrofitted to withstand such temblors.