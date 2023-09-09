  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
G20
Beethovenfest
9 images
CatastropheMorocco
Monir Ghaedi
September 9, 2023
https://p.dw.com/p/4W8xz
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Workers clean up next to the damage in Marrakech

Morocco quake relief a 'race against time' as toll rises

CatastropheSeptember 9, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Eritrean asylum seekers clash with police during a demonstration in Tel Aviv

Is Eritrea stoking conflicts between its migrants abroad?

Is Eritrea stoking conflicts between its migrants abroad?

SocietySeptember 8, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Kim Jong Un points to his left while sitting on the grass next to his daughter

North Korea marks 75 years of Kim dynasty rule

North Korea marks 75 years of Kim dynasty rule

PoliticsSeptember 8, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Olaf Scholz (right) meets Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy

How war in Ukraine impacted Germany's budget

How war in Ukraine impacted Germany's budget

PoliticsSeptember 9, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Two people in a field visiting a village

Ukraine: Organizers of sham elections face prosecution

Ukraine: Organizers of sham elections face prosecution

PoliticsSeptember 9, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

An ISIS propaganda video showing Islamic State militants during battles along the border of Iraq and Syria

Syria's Deir e-Zour: Unrest quelled without shared roadmap

Syria's Deir e-Zour: Unrest quelled without shared roadmap

PoliticsSeptember 9, 2023
More from Middle East
Go to homepage