WHO team leaves Wuhan quarantine to start COVID probe

A World Health Organization (WHO) team emerged Thursday from a Wuhan hotel used for 14 days quarantine and boarded a bus to begin its probe into the first known coronavirus cases in late 2019.

It was not immediately clear where the team's masked members were headed in the central Chinese city. Despite a tough early lockdown, nearly 3,900 people died from the virus in the city, according to Chinese figures.

A so-called wet market where wild animals were sold as food is the speculative source of the pandemic, which worldwide has since killed more than 2 million people and gutted the global economy.

Beijing has floated the unsubstantiated theory that the virus emerged elsewhere.

