A few dozen white nationalists, escorted by police to their rally in front of the White House on Sunday, were swamped by thousands of counter-protesters chanting "Nazis go home" and "Shut it down." Others carried signs against President Donald Trump and called for a "end to white supremacy."

"We know from experience that ignoring white nationalism doesn't work," Makia Green, who represents the Washington branch of Black Lives Matter, told counter-demonstrators.

Police had erected a maze of barricades to keep the sides apart and were restricting counter-protesters, who first assembled at Freedom Plaza, to the more distant northern part of Lafayette Park, opposite the White House.

Firearms were banned from the Washington site, including those legally carried by licensed gun owners.

Sunday's low turnout for the "Unite the Right 2" rally was led by Jason Kessler, who helped organize last year's event in Charlottesville that attracted hundreds of neo-Nazis, skinheads and Ku Klux Klan members and other white nationalists. The groups marched through the city with torches and shouted anti-Semitic messages, beating counter-protesters. It ended in violence when a white nationalist drove his car into a group of anti-racism demonstrators, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others.

After a few speeches, this year's follow-up rally ended when it began to rain and two police vans took demonstrators back to Virginia.

Kessler had abandoned plans for a similar anniversary event in Charlottesville after failing to obtain a permit.

'So much healing to do'

Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, laid flowers at a makeshift memorial in Charlottesville on Sunday afternoon.

"There's so much healing to do," Bro said. "We have a huge racial problem in our city and in our country. We have got to fix this or we'll be right back here in no time."

She also honored two Virginia state troopers killed in a helicopter crash while they were being deployed during last year's violence.

Charlottesville protests escalate The Confederacy lives on Having lost the Civil War 152 years ago, many in the South hang on to a romanticized image of its history despite its erstwhile support of slavery. African-Americans and their liberal allies have taken umbrage to this, demanding the removal of symbols like the Confederate flag seen to be positively celebrating the war, which some in the South still refer to as "the war of Northern Aggression."

Charlottesville protests escalate Clashes on the streets of Charlottesville Protests were scheduled in Charlottesville, Virginia, after the city announced that a statue of Civil War general Robert E. Lee would be removed following the most recent public outcry against symbols glorifying the racist past of the South. Clashes soon broke out between opponents, chiefly led by white nationalist groups including the KKK, and left-liberals.

Charlottesville protests escalate State of emergency Some of the protesters attending the rally came dressed up in riot gear, signaling a willingness to engage in violent clashes. Local police were overwhelmed despite having reinforcements in place resulting in Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe declaring a local state of emergency in Charlottesville.

Charlottesville protests escalate Car attack The violence escalated on the second day of rallies and counter-protests when this care rammed another vehicle at great speed on the streets of downtown Charlottesville. One person died and at least 19 others were injured during the assault. The driver of the car has been taken into custody.

Charlottesville protests escalate Making America great again US President Donald Trump reacted to the events in Charlottesville, saying at a press conference that there was an "egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence, on many sides. On many sides." Commentators soon criticized the President for not explicitly condemning the white nationalist violence.

Charlottesville protests escalate First responders on the scene Emergency services quickly responded to those injured during the attack, as at least 19 people were injured. One 34-year-old woman was killed when being rammed by the car. A vigil was held later in the day in Charlottesville as well as in other parts of the country.

Charlottesville protests escalate Spiral of hate Vigils held in American cities are becoming increasingly commonplace, as violence between various social groups has grown in recent years. The deaths of several young black males at the hands of police officers has given rise to the "Black Lives Matter" movement, which has led calls to remove statues, flags and other symbols glorifying the racist aspects of the past of the South. Author: Sertan Sanderson



Dozens of Charlottesville residents were also planning further marches, including a gathering with veteran civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton.

On Saturday, hundreds of students and left-wing activists took to the streets to mark the anniversary, with chants like "Cops and Klan go hand in hand!"

In the wake of last year's rally, law enforcement officials faced public criticism for what was perceived as a passive response to the violence that ensued.

One Washington counter-protest organizer, Kei Pritsker, said the white supremacist movement is enjoying a greater sense of empowerment under President Trump.

"When Trump was elected, a lot of those people that were harboring a lot of racist sentiments felt like, because they had a president's backing, they could just go out and say this stuff," Pritsker told the Agence France-Presse.

In the aftermath of last year's march, Trump appeared initially reluctant to condemn the actions of the extreme right-wingers, saying there was "blame on both sides" for the violence.

On Saturday, the anniversary of the Charlottesville rally, Trump issued a condemnation of "all types of racism and acts of violence" on Twitter.

