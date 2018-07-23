 Which celebration is most important to you?  | Euromaxx | DW | 13.08.2019

Euromaxx

Which celebration is most important to you? 

We wanted you to send us a photo of yourself at your most best and important celebration. Find out here whether you have won an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch.

DW Collage Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Lieblingsfest

Many of you have sent us great photos of you at your favorite celebrations this week.  Many thanks to all participants!
We have raffled off an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch among all entries.

Gewinner Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Lieblingsfest (R. Netterfield)

 And the lucky winner was Regina Netterfield from Mexico! She sent us this nostalgic photo of her family having a picnic. The photo is about 50 years old!

Congratulations!

