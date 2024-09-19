When technology and nature work hand in hand

A growing number of start-ups in Ghana are finding new uses for agricultural waste. 'Agri-influencers' in Senegal are using social media to raise farming's profile.

Image: DW

Finding new uses for waste products

Ghana's Climate Innovation Center acts as an incubator for green start-ups. We look at two innovative companies that are breathing new life into former waste products.

Senegal's farmers get digital boost from 'agri-influencers'

In Senegal, a new wave of entrepreneurs is using social media to transform agriculture. These 'agri-influencers' share farming techniques and connect directly with buyers. Their aim is to promote more efficient and sustainable farming practices.

Image: DW

Working with nature to rethink the construction industry

Experts in Germany are looking to nature to find alternative construction materials to concrete. How about building with fungus, for example? In many African countries, mudbrick homes are returning as they offer advantages over concrete ones.

Netherlands: Building sponge roofs to prevent flooding

Flooding has become more frequent in the Dutch city of Rotterdam. Smart rooftops are designed to combat the problem. They can store large amounts of water for reuse later in the home.

Image: DW

The Nigerian artist weaving waste into stunning portraits

Chibuike Ifedilichukwu produces colorful life-size portraits of amazing quality, using old tin cans or plastic waste. His artworks are a powerful statement: Waste is not just a problem, it’s also a valuable resource.

Image: DW

Kenyan farmers invest in camels to beat the drought

Known for their ability to survive in the desert, camels seem like a natural choice forKenya's drought-stricken regions. A growing number of farmers are trading in their cows for camels. Their new livestock offer a number of advantages.

