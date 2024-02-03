  1. Skip to content
What's behind Iran's 'woman, life, freedom' protests?

Aya Bach | Ulrike Sommer
March 2, 2024

The death of a young Iranian woman, Jina Mahsa Amini, in police custody in September 2022 sparked an unprecedented revolt. People in Iran took to the streets chanting "Woman, life, freedom!." How did this powerful women's revolution come into being?

A young woman wearing boxing gear

Iranian filmmakers tell tales of brave women

Iranian filmmakers are taking big risks to tell their stories. DW presents three films about three generations of women.
CultureMarch 2, 202407:59 min
DW Arts Unveiled (Serienlogo Composite)

Iran – The resistance lives on

Reporting on Iran has calmed down. But the resistance, especially by women, continues.
CultureMarch 2, 202426:06 min
Female protesters walk along a road with raised arms

Iran: What's changed since Jina Mahsa Amini's death?

Have the protests triggered by the death of a young Kurdish Iranian woman one year ago changed anything?
Human RightsSeptember 16, 202303:06 min
DW Arts Unveiled (Serienlogo Composite)

Oscar winners that made film history

A journey through 90 years of cinematic history —from "Gone With the Wind" to "Parasite."
CultureFebruary 24, 202426:05 min
DW Arts Unveiled (Serienlogo Composite)

Hollywood Great Ridley Scott In His Own Words

Film director Ridley Scott in his own words.
CultureFebruary 16, 202426:05 min
A man holds an old radio set in his hands

World Radio Day: More than a century of powerful impact

Since the first radio waves, It's been more than a century of powerful impact upon news, drama, music, and sports.
CultureFebruary 12, 202402:02 min
