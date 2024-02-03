What's behind Iran's 'woman, life, freedom' protests?

CultureIranWhat's behind Iran's 'woman, life, freedom' protests?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCultureIranAya Bach | Ulrike Sommer03/02/2024March 2, 2024The death of a young Iranian woman, Jina Mahsa Amini, in police custody in September 2022 sparked an unprecedented revolt. People in Iran took to the streets chanting "Woman, life, freedom!." How did this powerful women's revolution come into being?https://p.dw.com/p/4d52hAdvertisement