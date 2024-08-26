  1. Skip to content
What role does money play in US elections?

Ralph Martin
August 26, 2024

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have each raised hundreds of millions so far this election cycle. Where does all that money come from, where does it go, and is it worth it? Let's take a look at recent history for clues.

