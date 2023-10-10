  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
ConflictsOccupied Palestinian Territory

What is Hamas, the group behind the attacks on Israel?

Pablo Foley Elias
October 10, 2023

The Palestinian militant group Hamas has governed Gaza since 2007. Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by Israel, the US and the EU, among other states. Here's a closer look at the organization.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XLkP